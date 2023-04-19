Friends don’t tell lies, and we won’t tell you: Millie Bobby Brown is about to arrive at Milan. Almost ten days separate you from the event, which will be held at Alcatraz, and which will see the actress as the complete protagonist.

The date is the April 28thwe told you the place: the reason is a special celebratory day dedicated to Netflix’s Stranger Things TV series.

How and when to meet Millie Bobby Brown in Milan

You can meet the actress on April 28thgive her 12.00at Alcatraz by Milan. To buy tickets, just visit this site: inside you will find the various types of tickets.

Standard Entry – Single Standing Place: €50

– Single Standing Place: €50 Priority Entry – Single Standing Place: €70

– Single Standing Place: €70 VIP – Single Standing Place: €235

– Single Standing Place: €235 Ultimate VIP – Single Standing Place: €390

As for the entrance times, according to the ticket you can enter at a certain time.

VIP Access / Ultimate VIP Session 2: 2.00pm

VIP Access Session 3: 4.00pm

Priority ticket access: 4.30pm

Standard ticket access: 5.30pm

Panel conference with Millie Bobby Brown: 6.30pm – 7.30pm

The actress will be available for autograph sessions, meetings and panels, she will take pictures with fans and have a chat with those present.