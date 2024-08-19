Guadalajara, Mexico.- Millie Bobby Brown, known for her role in Stranger Things, is in the process of adapting her debut novel “Nineteen Steps” into a film for Netflix. The news was reported by Deadline.

Brown, in addition to starring in the film, will also produce under his PCMA banner. The script will be adapted by Anthony McCarten, who has several Oscar nominations for his work on films such as The Theory of Everything and Bohemian Rhapsody. Jonathan Eirich (Haunted Mansion, Aladdin) will produce for Rideback, while Nick Reynolds (Haunted Mansion) will serve as executive producer.

“Nineteen Steps,” published in September 2023, is a novel set during World War II and based on the personal experiences of Brown’s grandmother. The story follows Nellie Morris, an 18-year-old living in Bethnal Green, a neighborhood in East London. The plot focuses on the challenges of wartime life, such as bombing, rationing, and the emotional impact of being separated from loved ones, as she begins a romance with an American airman named Ray. The Bethnal Green subway disaster, one of the largest civilian disasters in the United Kingdom during the war, plays a central role in the story.

Brown has had a close relationship with Netflix, where she first rose to prominence for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things. The series, which will return for its fifth and final season in 2025, has been one of the streaming service’s most-watched productions. Brown has received several major award nominations for her performance in Stranger Things, including the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Television Actress – Drama and the MTV Movie & TV Awards for Outstanding Actress in a Television Series.

On the film front, the star recently starred in Netflix’s fantasy film Damsel. She has also appeared in the Enola Holmes films and blockbusters like Godzilla 2: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong. Next up, Brown will star in The Electric State, a Russo Brothers film expected to be released in March 2025.