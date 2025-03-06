03/06/2025



As it passes through Madrid for the promotion of ‘Electric State’, Millie Bobby Brown He stressed in ‘El Hormiguero’ in the delivery of Thursday, March 6. The actress, who went to the ‘show’ of the ants just a week after her cast partner, Chris Pratt, presented the film in ‘La Revuelta’, has been news in recent days for stirring against criticism towards her physique.

«I started in this industry when I was 10 years old. I grew up in front of the world and, for some reason, people do not seem to grow with me. They act as if I should be frozen in time, as if I still had to look like in the first season of ‘Stranger Things‘», Stressed the 21 -year -old girl, on her Instagram profile.

In the same statement, the interpreter put the focus on people who “cannot bear to see a girl become a woman in her own terms, not her own”: “They will not be ashamed of my appearance, how I look or how I present myself. We have become a society in which it is much easier to criticize than to make a compliment, why the instinctive reaction is to say something horrible instead of saying something pleasant?

An issue that, indirectly, came out during the interview in ‘El Hormiguero‘. Millie Bobby Brown He advanced to open mouth that the film is based on a kind of alternative 90 years. «My character is called Michelle, he is an orphan and lives in a reception home. He ends up knowing a robot who is his deceased brother many years ago. With him he embarks on an incredible trip with extraordinary characters ». Especially the one played by Pratt, with whom the actress born in Marbella has made very good crumbs during filming. Especially, thanks to both shared love for animals.









This has been the farewell of ‘Stranger Things’

Apart from having a good time, the film of Netflix Invite viewers to reflect on technology addiction. Given this, Pablo Motos He went back to the time of the first season of ‘Stranger Things‘. The series became a social phenomenon and its protagonists had to deal with the double face of a fame oversight overnight. With 12 years, the actress who gives life to Eleven was the focus of cruel insults on social networks.

«I do not believe that the press or adults must spread hate messages or make bullying to minors. The luck is that I had a great support network, ”he said in this regard.

Even so, he logically affected him. «As I have been growing I have realized that they are adults who should not be behaving like that. I hope the networks become a safer place for young people ».

And that in some way is also the purpose he pursues with the own producer who has promoted. With that project, it intends to “highlight empowered women, tell stories that would not normally be told … I want something that serves as inspiration.”

Motos did not miss the opportunity to ask him about how the farewell of ‘has beenStranger Things‘. «It has been very emotional. I loved the series, the team, the cast … the last 10 years of my life I have been part of it, I am very grateful ».