With a black and white photo and a phrase from loversong by Taylor Swift, the actress Millie Bobby Brown (Marbella, 19 years old) has announced through her instagram account —in which she accumulates almost 63 million followers— her commitment to Jake Bongiovi (New Jersey, USA, 20 years old), son of singer Jon Bon Jovi. The couple made their relationship official in March 2022 and a year later, she has decided to take another step in their courtship and say “yes, I do”.

the star of stranger things has published this Tuesday an image in which the happy couple is seen and she shows a large diamond ring that she wears on her ring finger: “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, but I want ’em all (“I’ve been loving you for three summers, now, honey, I love you all”, in Spanish). In just one hour, the publication already adds more than two million I like and more than 15,000 comments. The one who has not yet shown the jewel on social networks has been Jake Bongiovi, but he has published two snapshots on his Instagram account, from the moment of the request on a beach, which he accompanies with one word: “Forever”, “forever”.

More information

At the beginning of January, the young actress She referred to him as her “partner for life.”, something that made clear the good moment that the couple was going through. They met on Instagram, as Brown explained: first they were friends and then the relationship evolved. So serious is the courtship that they even spent last Christmas together at Brown’s house.

The exact date on which the romance between Brown and Bongiovi began is unknown, but the rumors began in June 2021, when they published a photo of the two together in a car, but at that time they always described their relationship as best friends. Finally, they made their courtship official on a red carpet. It was at the 2022 BAFTA gala, at the Royal Albert Hall in London, when they appeared hand in hand and posed for the cameras. The actress, who became a world star thanks to her leading role in the hit Netflix series stranger things and the musician’s son, exchanged gestures of affection and smiles and attended the meeting together. They both chose black for his appearance at the gala: he in a morning suit, white shirt and matching bow tie; her, in a floor-length gown with a lace skirt and top, and long opera gloves. Bongiovi has been shown from the beginning of her relationship as a fundamental support for her actress and producer, accompanying her at the premieres and presentations of her films and series.

In fact, the relationship between the now-fiancés strengthened after Brown’s break with the tiktoker Hunter Ecimovik. as told the actress herself to the magazine Allure, their courtship “was not healthy” and even described it as “toxic”. Something that would be confirmed when her ex publicly recounted some of the actress’s intimacies. Before dating Jake Bongiovi—born of the singer’s long marriage to Dorothea Hurley, his high school sweetheart—Brown dated singer Jacob Sartorius, as well as Joseph Robinson, the son of British rugby player Jason Robinson.