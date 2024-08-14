Millicom, the regional telecommunications operator based in Luxembourg, is moving forward in its negotiations to take control of Telefónica Colombia, a company of the Movistar brand. And, in parallel, of the shares that the city of Medellín has in Tigo UNE, where it is already the majority shareholder. The two offers would add up to 4 billion pesos (1 billion dollars) and would seek to consolidate the companies under the same umbrella, in a business advance that already has a preliminary memorandum of understanding. The news, at a time of fragility for the telecommunications business in Colombia, suddenly shakes up the chessboard of a market dominated by Claro, one of the daughter companies of the Mexican consortium América Móvil, owned by the multimillionaire engineer Carlos Slim.

The rise of calling apps and other digital services, together with the multi-million dollar investments in the installation of antennas and fibre optic cables without a guaranteed monetary return, have been for several years the two main obstacles for a sector accustomed to good profit margins. Then the pandemic landed and the shocks in the dollar exchange rate, and companies ended up mired in doubt. Sergio Martínez, an economist expert in digital transformation, believes that only a break-up or a reorganisation of the competition such as the one promoted by Millicom can rule out a crisis in a sector where there is a certain lethargy, despite providing an essential service.

If the merger does not go through, Martínez explains, the market concentration led by Claro would be unsustainable in the medium term, as damaging as the one the expert sees in the airline sector. On the contrary, in his opinion, a panorama divided into two large operators would help reduce service costs, expand coverage and inject dynamism: “In the United States there are three giants. Due to the difficulties in the functioning of the market, this is not a business that encompasses a lot of competitors,” he concludes.

His words seek to clear up the doubts that many have about the theoretical absorption of Tigo UNE, which in 2023 reported losses of close to one trillion pesos, and Telefónica Colombia, with another 600,000 million pesos in the red. The operation must have the approval of the Superintendency of Industry and Commerce (SIC), the entity in charge of ensuring free competition in Colombia. At the moment, it is known that the Communications Regulatory Commission (CRC), an independent and technical body of the Executive, issued a concept stating that the union would not exceed the established market share in any of the divisions of the sector, such as fixed Internet, mobile Internet and mobile telephony.

The idea is also of particular interest to the National Government and the Mayor of Medellín, two public actors with shareholdings in the companies involved. The Colombian State has a 32.49% stake in Colombia Telecomunicaciones (ColTel), the former Telecom, now majority-owned by the Spanish company Telefónica. And its Colombian subsidiary, Movistar, is in turn made up of 19.6% owned by ColTel. Millicom would allocate 400 million dollars to acquire the shares owned by the Spanish company, and a little less than 200 to buy from the Colombian State.

Millicom is also seeking to acquire 50% of the shares of Tigo UNE that are in the name of Empresas Públicas de Medellín and would give it full control of the company. Sandra Urrutia, the first Minister of Technology of this Government, affirms that the operation would be beneficial to face the risks of sustainability: “The problem lies in the fact that the companies’ income is in Colombian pesos and is falling, while their investment needs are rapidly increasing in euros and dollars.”

The company concludes that the two businesses are an attractive solution for public entities with obvious cash needs. The last two Medellín administrations have expressed their interest in selling their shares. This is not a big surprise after having gone through an arduous restructuring process with Tigo UNE at the end of last year. For its part, the Ministry of Technology and Communications evaluated the purchase proposal as positive last week.

The eventual transfer of these shares would serve to redirect public capital towards more profitable sectors and even to the prepayment of debts, to reduce its financial costs and deficits: “It would be positive because it guarantees the Colombian State a permanent flow of payments for the compensations. The case of Colombia is very atypical in the world, here there are still large public operators in businesses as risky as telecommunications,” Martínez explains.

But the interest of various sectors in moderating the dominance of Claro, the only company that reported profits in 2023 and that reaches 52.8% of the mobile Internet market share, does not hide the concerns of other experts. Andrés Navarro, an academic at the ICESI University of Cali and a technology expert, recalls that the controversy in the sector has been heated: “In Colombia there are limits on the spectrums that are defined by bands. At this moment, all operators are very very close to the limit. With the mergers, they would certainly be violated in the case of low bands.”

The academic from Valle del Cauca refers to the digital avenues through which wireless communications pass. Companies participate in a periodic public auction in which they bid for the so-called spectrum blocks, a public good. And their ability to provide Internet and mobile phone services depends on this auction. “It is an issue that merits a monopoly analysis, which would not be complicated because in Colombia we have several operators whose market share is small,” Navarro questions.

While negotiations are moving forward and more details are known, the interested parties have been putting their moves on the board. That is why Emilio Archila, an expert lawyer in competition issues, who has been a representative of Claro, is advocating that the CRC dismantle a series of regulations imposed against it in order to balance the situation: “It should suspend all decisions to make an assessment of the market and see if some measures should be revised.” In his opinion, the completion of the deal would completely change the conditions of spectrum allocation and would imply the need for an eventual return to the State of the blocks that exceed the limit.

Archila and Martínez agree, in any case, that Millicom’s interest is positive news and a sign of the country’s institutional strength. And Fabián Hernández, CEO of Telefónica Colombia, is satisfied with the possible new scenario forged by the company with Swedish roots: “The operation is an adequate response to correct a market failure that regulation failed to achieve. This integration is part of an industry movement that generates a dynamic of stability and competitiveness for operators and greater well-being for users.”

