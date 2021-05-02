Madrid (Reuters)

Ducati rider Jacques Miller knocked out teammate Francesco Banaya for only his second victory, at the MotoGP World Championships with the Grand Prix of Spain in Jerez.

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo, who started off at the front, recovered from a slow start to a two-second lead in the lead, but his speed was slowed dramatically due to a bike problem, allowing Miller to advance ten laps to the end.

Miller held out against Banaya to claim their first victory in the tournament since the 2016 Netherlands Grand Prix, while Franco Morpidelli finished the race in third place with Petronas Yamaha.