Miller-Marquez, act two

Jack Miller he’s a guy who says what he thinks and doesn’t back up at his leisure. A few days ago the Australian attacked Marc hard Marquezclaiming that the eight-times world champion was just a capricious person who complained about the Honda, but did nothing to improve the bike.

The KTM rider, in different tones and despite the criticisms, reiterated his position on Marquez’s attitude and – between the lines – admitted that he would understand Honda’s embarrassment to stay in the championship if its most representative rider criticizes him on every weekend.

Miller’s words

“I could probably have phrased it a little better, but I stand 100% true to what I said. After all, we’re all paid to be bikers. If the bike isn’t what it should be, you get paid to improve it. In any environment if you constantly complain about your job and how bad it is, you’re going to end up getting fired, right? These companies spend many millions of dollars to race bikes for us and some of us drag their name through the mud. For sport, is it a healthy thing? No. Ducati is at the top right now but it didn’t get there overnight. It’s not like he had a magical bike and that’s it. She worked and pulled herself out of really disastrous situations, I think for example 2011 and 2012, to get to where she is now. People forget about it. Many people want to ride a bike that won the championship three years ago. Many want to badmouth a bike that won the championship four years ago. At the end of the day, you are a biker. The job is to come here and do your job, not complain about the bike, don’t drag the company that pays you very well into the mud. It makes no sense to me. Like I said, it’s not healthy for the league to have all this negativity going around“.

Honda close to goodbye? Miller wouldn’t be surprised

“There will always be stronger bikes. If you’re constantly dragging a manufacturer through the mud and talking about how bad the bike is, what kind of image do you get of that company? Will the company want to stay in the league? I do not know. I don’t talk to these houses, but if it was my company, I don’t know if I would want to stay in this league“, continued the Australian. “When I switched to Ducati in 2018, the bike wasn’t the best in the championship. It was getting better and I could see that there were some great engineers involved. I saw the same thing in KTM. I see they have some great engineers involved. They have great support from the manufacturer. I arrived and, with my knowledge and with the help of many guys around me, we have been able to elevate the bike and build what is a really competitive package this season and one that will only get stronger and stronger. It’s a matter of mindset and attitude. What kind of mentality is it where you approach the race weekend thinking you’re going to go wrong and have a terrible bike? You’ve already given up on yourself before even arriving at your destination. Then of course you have to be able to work with engineers. But if I had said when signing with KTM that we would be the only ones to really challenge the Ducatis, most people would probably have laughed in my face. That’s the way things are“.