Jack Miller arrived at Assen knowing that the Dutch track was not particularly favorable to Ducati and so it proved. The Australian struggled all weekend, finishing the qualifying in eighth position, almost eight tenths of a second behind poleman Maverick Vinales. The overwhelming power of Yamaha has been confirmed and the difficulties of the Desmosedici GP have emerged on a track that at the moment sees the Reds chasing.

The Dutch Grand Prix will be uphill for the Ducati rider, who also struggled on his last timed lap due to a yellow flag: “I’m trying to do my best, the speed is not bad. But on my last lap in Q2 I found a yellow flag and I couldn’t do my time. It was a missed opportunity, but the race is tomorrow. In turns 6 and 12 I struggle a lot, because these are points where you have to be precise and this is my weak point. I have to work on it. As a step, however, I am not too far from the leaders and I always manage to find something more in the race.

However, despite the difficulties, Miller does not give up: “Quartararo seems very strong and also Vinales seems to have decided to run (he jokes). The Yamaha showed great power, this track fits perfectly with the M1, but this year we have seen that things can change. Bagnaia and Zarco could get in front with a good start and break the pace, and this thing could help us for the end of the race ”.

However, what bothered Jack Miller most in qualifying was the repeated behavior of drivers waiting for a tow and going slow on the track. For the umpteenth time, the Australian takes a stand against a situation that is inconceivable for him: “I expressed my opinion in the Safety Commission. There are pilots who always find themselves in this situation. If you point it out, they defend themselves by saying that it is not dangerous. The reality is that you never know when another bike is coming ”.

“Here we are in MotoGP and we must not do it – he continues – instead in free practice I found Jorge Martin stopped at Turn 6, which is one of the fastest points on the track. Instead they continue to do so and also have the courage to defend themselves. In my opinion it’s a bad show, I don’t understand why it happens. In any case, you only get a penalty if you fall or if you take the yellow flags, otherwise there are no measures. I don’t have to mention names, they know who I am referring to ”.