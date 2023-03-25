PL2 in the sign of Miller

In a somewhat tormented second free practice session due to the display of two red flags (the last of which for the serious crash that occurred to Pol Espargarò, currently hospitalized in non-serious conditions in Faro hospital), the final protagonist was the Australian from KTM Jack Miller, author of the best time of the session. The number 43, who stopped the clock on the1:37,709faster by just 37 thousandths compared to Vinales’ lap, acknowledged all the team’s commitment in the interview given to Sky Sports MotoGP at the end of the session.

Thanks KTM

More than on his own merits, the 28-year-old wanted to dedicate his performance to the Austrian team, with which he officially debuted today: “The last lap, in fact, it was built thanks to the work done during the testssince Valencia – he has declared – I wish I could say it’s all my fault, but it’s not. The team worked hard, trying to satisfy my requests, from the aspects related to the electronics to the feeling with the bike. I am extremely grateful to themthey’ve been trying hard all winter, it’s fantastic”.

Ready for the Sprint

With these words, the Australian is ready for the awaited appointment with the Sprint race, which will debut tomorrow in the MotoGP format: “Now I’m focused on the Sprint Race – he added – it will be interesting, indeed, it will be a show: we will probably see some smoke from the rear soft tires in the closing laps. I can’t wait to be able to compete“.