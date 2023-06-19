Marquez in Germany said stop

Marc Marquez did not start the MotoGP class German Grand Prix. The Honda rider crashed during warm-up at Turn-7, a disastrous high-side in which he suffered a slight fracture of his left thumb. Doctors declared him fit to run after the usual checks, but the eight-time world champion preferred to miss the race after too many crashes this weekend, also because Assen is on the horizon, the last race before the long summer break.

““I didn’t feel ready and I preferred to give up on the race, also thinking about the fact that in a week we’ll be back on track in Holland – the words of Marc Marquez to DAZN Spain – if I give up because I don’t feel ready or because I don’t want to put my body at risk on this bike anymore? I’m giving up because I’ve taken too many blows and I don’t feel readyI have ankle pain and also a small fracture (to the thumb of the left hand, ed).

Miller shoots Marquez to zero

Jack Miller had no sweet words for Marc Marquez: “The Ducatis are doing well right now, nobody doubts that. But they haven’t always been. We will reach them. We are the only ones who don’t complain about our bikes. On the contrary, we try to do something about the problems we have. The others throw a tantrum and repeat that their bike sucks. That’s too easy“declared the Australian sixth at the finish line behind five Ducatis.

Miller underlined that from his point of view Marc Marquez is in some ways even responsible for this technical crisis of Honda given that when he arrived in Honda HRC from Moto2 he wanted his men around him instead of the HRC technicians: “He fired 99% of the engineers who were there to fix his kids – added Miller according to what was reported by the Spanish newspaper Marca – and now he can’t even close a lap. It’s his fault. Everyone complains about his bike, but really they should shut up and do what they have to do. They pay you to race, not to play princess and complain about the bike“.