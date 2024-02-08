Euroleague working day 26 Baskonia Asvel Villeurbanne

Codi Miller-Mcintyre was the star of the day in the Euroleague. In Baskonia's victory against Asvel (94-80), the player born in North Carolina achieved the fourth triple double in the history of the competition and became the player who has achieved the most assists in a European league match. (20), beating the 19 that Campazzo and Jovic had added in 2020. The point guard in whom Dusko Ivanovic trusts so much, completed his performance to score with eleven points and eleven rebounds. The last pass of him, a alley-oop Spectacular for Moneke's basket, the entire Buesa Arena chanted, standing up, appreciating the performance of one of the players who best fit the Baskonista coach's commitment.

Against one of the teams in the lower part of the classification, Baskonia dominated the entire match, maintaining, from shortly after the start, a regular safety distance, always around ten points. They went to halftime with 11 up (52-39), after a steal and a run by Miller-Mcintyre, who scored as the clock reached the limit.

In the second half, the statistics were similar, with the American point guard completing almost legendary numbers in the Vitorian ranks. After getting her 20th assist, cheered enthusiastically from the stands, she grabbed the defensive rebound on Asvel's next attack, to run towards the opponent's basket, get fouled when trying to score, and score her last two points to complete the triple double before sitting on the bench with a smile from ear to ear and his teammates bowing to him.

Emporio Armani, 81; Real Madrid, 76

A long period of disengagement by Real Madrid in their match in Milan, which coincided with the emergence of Nikola Mirotic, explains the white team's fourth defeat in the Euroleague. Despite the efforts of the last quarter, in which he had overtime within reach, he ended up succumbing to his own mistakes and the successes of others. It was during the end of the first quarter and almost the entire second, when Madrid dug its sporting grave against Ettore Messina's team. The white team seemed to dominate the game in the first minutes (10-17), also with some comfort, with Tavares back on the court, when Mirotic also appeared, who with five points in a row narrowed the score first and put his team ahead. then, to end the quarter with a partial victory for Armani (23-19).

All of Madrid's resources in attack and defense were beginning to fail, but things got even worse. Nobody stopped Mirotic, who scored four triples in his first four attempts, nor his team, rocky in defense and which added a 21-0 run. In eight minutes, Real Madrid was only able to score two points on free throws. From 15-19 it went to 36-19, and two minutes before the break, the Italian team led by 20, to increase the advantage in a counterattack by Shields, the best on the court (48-27). There were 21 points difference, which Madrid covered up with a basket before the break.

Chus Mateo's team improved in the third quarter, in which he managed to stop the hemorrhage from which he was bleeding, and was more effective in shooting. In the first twenty minutes he had scored only 29 points, and in the third quarter he added 25. The white team, in which Poirier made up for the deficiencies, after Tavares' injury, began to put emotional pressure on Milan. Two consecutive triples by Sergio Rodríguez left the gap on the scoreboard at seven points (69-62) with seven minutes left in the game. At 1.50m, Real got within three (79-76), but they were already paying for the effort. The home team gritted its teeth, Mirotic scored another triple, Shields added his 27th point, and in the end, it was not enough for the white team.

Valencia Basket, 65; Olympiacos, 78

After their brilliant victory at the Palau Blau Grana, in the ACB League, Valencia stumbled against Olympiacos on their return to Fonteta, in a match that was very even until half-time (39-40), but which the Greeks tipped towards their side defending very well during the third quarter in which they only allowed Mumbrú's men to score nine points, for whom the game went away in that stretch. Olympiacos beat Valencia on the rebound, and despite Ojeleye's success in shooting (19 points), the 15 local losses also hampered the attempts to get closer on the scoreboard, which were unsuccessful.

