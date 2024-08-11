Bagnaia-Marquez, what a dream team

In the next two years Francesco Bagnaia’s teammate within the official Ducati team will be Marc Márquez. A dream couple chosen by Luigi Dall’Igna and the top management of the Borgo Panigale company, a decision that led to the ‘escape’ of Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi to Aprilia, while Enea Bastianini will settle in KTM.

Jack Millerwho in the past has been inside the ‘red’ box alongside Francesco Bagnaia, commented on the scenario that will soon materialize as follows: “If six years ago one of us had said “Marc Marquez will be an official Ducati rider in 2025”, we would have called him a drug addict. – the words of the Australian pilot interviewed by the newspaper motosan.es – as a fan of this sport I think it will be nice to see Marquez on the track with the red suit and it will be interesting to see Marquez and Bagnaia as teammates. Do I understand Dall’Igna’s choice? I understand that Marc is Marc and he is extremely strong. Jorge (Martined.) It’s Jorge and he has proven to be extremely strong in recent years. I don’t think any of us know how it really went, so I prefer not to talk about this topic, I don’t know what happened.”

The Australian driver added that he expressed solidarity with Enea Bastianini which nobody was talking about and who basically couldn’t play his cards with the official Ducati in light of the injury in 2023 and the market dynamics in 2024: “I felt sorry for Enea in this whole situation, because no one was talking about him. The official Ducati seat is a very coveted one.”