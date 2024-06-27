Miller remains out

In recent weeks the KTM has revealed the quartet of riders who will ride its bikes in the 2025 season. The official team will once again feature Brad Binderhe will be promoted alongside him Pedro Acostain Tech3 there will be identical bikes Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales, two new entries arriving from Ducati and Aprilia respectively.

In this whirlwind of pilots, KTM couldn’t find a place for Jack Miller, who after two years marked by disappointing results with the Austrian brand, will have to look for a new team to continue his career in MotoGP which has been going on since 2015.

Miller is disappointed

Speaking to journalists in the Assen paddock, Jack Miller did not spare criticism towards KTM: “L‘The last thing they said to me was: ‘Don’t talk to anyone else, we want to keep you in our family’. Then I received a phone call three hours before the official statement where they told me I wouldn’t have a contract. I was surprised to say the least.”

The 29-year-old Australian then added, with a note of controversy: “I explained to him that I hadn’t come to KTM to be in and out in a couple of years. I left the more competitive bike to bring my knowledge here and already in last year’s improvements I believe I was a great addition. Obviously I’m the first to be disappointed by the results and why I wasn’t able to achieve the goals I had set for myself.”. And she cut it shorttester hypothesis: “No, I like running. I don’t like tests, going around in circles doesn’t interest me.”