Already at the beginning of the season, on the occasion of the Doha Grand Prix, Jack Miller and Joan Mir came into contact when the Ducati rider rudely responded to an overtake made shortly before by the Majorcan from Suzuki.

On that occasion, the race marshals did not consider it appropriate to punish the drivers, classifying the incident as a race accident, asking both of them to remain calm during the next round in Portimao.

Two weeks ago, at Misano, Mir and Miller made contact again and yesterday, during the last lap of the GP of the Americas, the Suzuki and Ducati riders clashed while fighting for sixth position.

The world champion tackled Turn 16 aggressively and ended up hitting the Australian’s Ducati. At the end of the race Miller joined Mir screaming in his face his anger for the maneuver.

According to Mir, Miller also threatened him after grabbing his case.

A few minutes after the checkered flag was waved, the commissioners decided to punish the Suzuki rider by making him drop one position behind Miller. The Ducati rider thus finished in seventh place, ahead of Mir, while both were mocked in the final by Bastianini.

“Race direction does what they want. At Misano, for the MotoE appointment, Dominique Aegerter received more than 30 seconds of penalty for a similar maneuver made against Torres and this decision allowed Jordi to win the title. I’m not the one who makes the rules, ”said an angry Miller.

Mir stated that the Ducati rider was definitely slower than him at the end of the race and was closing the door senseless at every lap.

“I was protecting my line,” Miller continued. “At Misano he did the same thing. I don’t care if he apologizes, every time I’m next to him it’s the same story. I lost count of the times Joan threw me out ”.

“What I have to do is simply work to avoid being in those positions. I should be one of those who attack at the end of the race, not one of those who defend ”concluded the Australian rider who, 3 appointments from the end of the championship, occupies the fourth position in the standings with 26 points behind Mir.