The head of “Gazprom” Miller threatened to stop gas supplies in the event of a price ceiling

The head of Gazprom, Alexei Miller, assessed the consequences of introducing a gas price ceiling. His words convey RIA News.

According to Miller, such a decision by European countries may threaten to cut off gas supplies. “Introducing a ceiling on gas prices is a breach of the terms of contracts, which entails the cessation of supplies,” he said.