Gasification will be completed in Russia by 2030. This was announced on Tuesday, January 19, by the head of the Gazprom company Alexey Miller.

According to him, the schedules for the synchronization of work with the regions of the Russian Federation have already been signed.

Starting from January 1, Gazprom and the regions are gaining a completely new speed, new pace of work, “Miller said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The head of the company also added that Gazprom will complete the preparation of a feasibility study (FS) for a gas pipeline through Mongolia in the first quarter of 2021. Also, experts keep in touch with Chinese and Mongolian partners.

In addition, as Miller emphasized, export gas prices have begun to recover.

In December, the Ministry of Finance submitted to the government a mechanism for financing the gasification program for state entities.

Also in December, Gazprom announced that in 2021 it plans to increase gas supplies to the domestic market by 5 billion cubic meters. m. Previously, the supply of blue fuel in the domestic market amounted to 220.2 billion cubic meters. m.

In November, Gazprom predicted an increase in the level of gasification in Russia by early 2021 to 71.4%, subject to strict implementation of the relevant programs.