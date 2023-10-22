China is considering a likely increase in supply volumes through the Power of Siberia gas pipeline after reaching the design capacity of 38 billion cubic meters in 2025. m. The head of Gazprom, Alexey Miller, announced this on Sunday, October 22.

“After we reach the Power of Siberia target of supply volumes of 38 billion cubic meters. m in 2025, the Chinese side is considering the possibility of increasing supply volumes for the “Power of Siberia” too,” he said in an interview for the “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin” on the Rossiya 1 TV channel, a fragment of which was published on his Telegram channel by journalist Pavel Zarubin.

Miller also called the Chinese gas market the fastest growing in the world. According to him, as of 2021-2022, the Russian Federation supplied about 400 additional million cubic meters to China. m of gas, and in 2023, additional volumes have already reached 600 million cubic meters. m.

At the same time, the construction and commissioning of a new Far Eastern gas pipeline will allow the supply of more than 10 billion cubic meters. m per year, Miller concluded.

In addition, the head of the global energy company stated that Gazprom supplied an additional 1.3 billion cubic meters. m of gas to Hungary.

In turn, Olga Kovitidi, a member of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building, said that for Hungary, additional volumes of Russian gas are the key to the country’s energy security. The senator also noted that the remaining members of the European Union, who obediently followed all US instructions, are beginning to realize the threatening risks of abandoning Russian gas.

In early September, the Russian Permanent Mission to the EU reported that over the past six months the European Union has reduced imports of most types of energy resources and fertilizers compared to the same period in 2022. At the same time, Deputy Head of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic said that Europe’s complete refusal of Russian gas and transition to other, alternative sources is almost impossible.

Western countries decided to reduce their dependence on Russian energy resources against the background of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced on February 24, 2022. However, as a result, a serious energy crisis began in many European countries.