After having secured the renewal with ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia until 2024, it is no mystery that the future of Jack Miller he is in the balance in the official Ducati team and the two candidates to take the factory position are Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin. Both riders are showing up in this first part of the season, with the Rimini rider who has already secured two victories in four despite having ‘only’ last year’s Ducati GP-21.

In the United States Jack Miller has always been the protagonist of excellent races and the 2022 edition was no exception, with the Australian driver who achieved his first podium of 2022 losing the second position at the last corner in favor of Alex Rins, more and more concrete and constant riding the Suzuki GSX-RR. In the drivers’ standings Miller occupies the seventh position at 31 points in cohabitation with Johann Zarco, rider of the Pramac team in turn poised in the Ducati chessboard in view of 2023.

A possible ‘step back’ for Miller from the Factory to the Pramac structure would not be a problem for the 1995 class: “I’m living my dream, to race in MotoGP, and I feel great with the Ducati – said the Australian as reported by the Spanish newspaper todocircuito.com – It would make no difference to me to race with the official bike or with the Pramac one. The pieces are almost the same, after all the bikes are the same “. Jack Miller in the summer of 2019 saw his saddle in Ducati in danger when there was a flashback to Jorge Lorenzo, who was experiencing a nightmare year in Honda. Then the temptation to move to KTM was strong, but Miller resisted after obtaining guarantees from Ducati, a company with which he hopes to continue racing also in 2023 regardless of the team in which he will be included.