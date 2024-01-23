The majority amendments to the Milleproroghe decree which proposed raising the retirement age of doctors to 72 were declared inadmissible on the subject. This can be seen from the admissibility speech of the Budget and Constitutional Affairs commissions of the Chamber where the measure is being examined. However, groups can appeal.

«The center-right is losing its hair, but not the habit of harassing doctors and nurses. Four amendments presented by the majority at the Milleproroghe foresee raising the retirement age of healthcare personnel by 2 years: Fratelli d'Italia and Lega ask to reach 72 years for doctors, Forza Italia also writes to retain nurses in service until 70. It was not enough to try to cut the pensions of healthcare personnel with the Maneuver”, write the parliamentarians of the 5 Star Movement in the Social Affairs Commissions of the Chamber and Senate in a note. «It wasn't enough to try to patch things up by asking for the retirement age to be raised. Faced with the sacrosanct protests of the workers concerned, the Government had to back down, but now the centre-right is trying again.”

«The only solution they can imagine to the interminable waiting lists, the clogged emergency rooms, the drama that the entire emergency sector is experiencing – observe the five-members – is to ask for further efforts from a staff already exhausted by exhausting shifts, overtime that add up and unfortunately also physical attacks in the ward.”

«Doctors and nurses are already stretched enough. The majority – the M5S parliamentarians ask – should stop raving about record allocations and put real resources into public health to solve the problems that healthcare workers and patients face every day. Or alternatively, given that he has largely demonstrated that he is unsuitable, it would be better to send the Government into retirement.”