No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Millennium Song J. Karjalainen collapsed with the flea of ​​the Salvation Army when he heard a mystical snippet – A hit was born that further defines his path

by admin_gke11ifx
June 27, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 2 mins read
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

J. Karjalainen has had a career as a songwriter for four decades. Picture: Heidi Piiroinen / HS

Culture|Millennium song

HS readers cast nearly 65,000 votes in a poll looking for the best lyrics of the 21st century. The sixth in the vote was J. Karjalainen’s song The Past Man from 2013. In this story, the songwriter tells the story of the song’s birth.

For subscribers

Jussi Lehmusvesi HS

27.6. 16:00

Of the year Around 2012 J. Karjalainen was at one turning point in his career. Behind it was almost ten years of sky as Lännen-Jukka playing banjo, but now the return to the bigger stage was looming.

He wanted to break away from the beloved Western lock character and return to a more typical material for himself.

Topics related to the article

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

%d bloggers like this: