Millennium Song J. Karjalainen collapsed with the flea of ​​the Salvation Army when he heard a mystical snippet – A hit was born that further defines his path

J. Karjalainen has had a career as a songwriter for four decades.

HS readers cast nearly 65,000 votes in a poll looking for the best lyrics of the 21st century. The sixth in the vote was J. Karjalainen’s song The Past Man from 2013. In this story, the songwriter tells the story of the song’s birth.

Of the year Around 2012 J. Karjalainen was at one turning point in his career. Behind it was almost ten years of sky as Lännen-Jukka playing banjo, but now the return to the bigger stage was looming.

He wanted to break away from the beloved Western lock character and return to a more typical material for himself.