Millennium Expo, the largest exchange exhibition in the Center and South in Rome | FormulaPassion.it

Here we go: the 38th Millennium Expothe largest exhibition of vintage cars, motorbikes and spare parts in Central and Southern Italy, will be held at the Capannelle racecourse in Rome on 13 and 14 April 2024.

Appointment at the Capannelle racecourse

An unmissable opportunity for enthusiasts of vintage cars, motorbikes and spare parts to meet, discover unique pieces and share their passion for the world of motors. The Capannelle racecourse, with its evocative atmosphere, will be the perfect setting for an event that celebrates the history and beauty of vintage vehicles. Thus with the patronage of Rome VII City Hall, the engines of the well-known Mostra Scambio will start up again in the oldest racecourse in Italy, offering hundreds of spaces dedicated to the display of vintage cars and motorbikes, spare parts and accessories for two and four wheels, as well as modeling and memorabilia for sale.

Space for two wheels

There will also be a collaboration with the Italian Motorcycle Federation, which will organize a “Moto Meeting” for members of the affiliated clubs. I tmembers of the IMF and the Vespa Club of Italy will benefit from a discount on the ticket price. Furthermore, the collaboration with the IMF will lead to a collateral event: a parade in the Capannelle circle reserved for motorcycles from the '50s and '60s and sidecars, with the participation of the Miss Pin Up WW2 girls.

Many single-brand rallies

During the event there will be single-brand rallies and historical reviews linked to the anniversaries of models and brands. The club Fiat 850 will exhibit different versions of the famous popular car on the occasion of its 60th anniversary. The Cuore Sportivo Lazio club, however, will present a complete series of