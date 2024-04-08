Historic cars and motorbikes will be protagonists atCapannelle racecourse (Via Appia Nuova, 1245) on 13 and 14 April Millennium Expo Vintage Cars and Motorcycles 2024.

The largest exhibition of vintage cars, motorbikes and spare parts is back Central Southern Italy, the traditional event that has been successfully repeated for many years. After the edition of October 2023Capannelle is preparing to host again about 100 spaces for the display and sale of spare parts, as well as single-brand rallies.

It will therefore be an opportunity to find spare parts and accessories for historic models with both 2 and 4 wheels, and to purchase modeling objects and memorabilia.

Millennium Expo Rome April 2024

Millennium Expo Rome program

Below are some of the events and special areas in program at the Millennium Expo Rome Fair.

As regards two wheels, the following are provided: MOTO INCONTRO and the IMF VILLAGEcreated in collaboration with Federmoto Lazio and Vespa Club d'Italia.

And still a fascinating one Elegance competition for vintage motorbikes and sidercarshosted on Saturday 13 April in the charming Tondino di Capannelle, with the participation of the Miss Pin Up WW2.

Millennium Expo Rome April 2024 sidecar stand

As regards the historic cars there will be historical reviews by Roman clubsincluding the celebrations for the 60 years of the FIAT 850 and theexhibition of a complete series of Alfa 2600 organized by the Cuore Sportivo Lazio Club, which will delve into the history of OSI, “Officina Stampaggi Industriali.”

Finally, thanks to the patronage of the FMI, members in good standing as well as members of VESPA CLUB D'ITALIA and SCUDERIA ROMANA TARTARUGA will be able to take advantage of special discounts on entrance tickets.

Millennium Expo prices and times

The ticket price it is €10 for the full price, €8 for the reduced price, while children from 0 to 11 years old enter for free.

There is no lack of the possibility of buy a ticket online for €11 to skip the queue at the ticket office.

With regard to the timesthe exhibition ticket office is open on Saturdays from 9.15am to 6.00pm, and on Sundays from 9.00am to 5.30pm.

Millennium Expo Rome April 2024 miss pin up

How to get to the Millennium Expo

The exhibition is held at L'Capannelle Hippodromein via Appia Nuova 1245. Per arrive you can follow different shipping options:

By car, coming from the Grande Raccordo Anulare, take exit 23 “Appio San Giovanni” and follow the Via Appia Nuova in the direction of Rome.

By metro, you can take Line A to the Cinecittà stop and from there use bus no. 654 towards Via delle Capannelle. Or, take Line A to Colli Albani Station and from there use bus no. 664.

If you prefer the train, you can opt for the FL4 Metropolitan Service (Rome-Ciampino-Frascati/Velletri/Albano) from Termini station.

