Drawing by Antonio Lorente for ‘Ana la de Tejas Verdes’, edited by Edelvives.

The same day it was announced that the broken dishes of the divorce between Netflix and the Canadian public network CBC would be paid for by the fourth season of Anne with an E a global counteroffensive began. Within days enough money was raised to pay for advertisements in Times Square, New York, and downtown Toronto to urge the series to continue. Nearly a million and a half old world devotees from Avonlea have signed a petition to the same effect in change.org. CBC and Netflix have received thousands of tweets and comments that claimed …