Japke becomes rebellious at the correctness of millennials. This generation seems boring and prudish, and never laughs at its stupid boomer jokes such as “in your pants” or “that's what my wife said last night.” But, as she sees it, young people do stand up to the unpleasant comments in the workplace that Japke himself always put up with. That's why we're closing the generation gap today. Japke's advice to the millennial: take your work seriously, but yourself a lot less.

Presentation: Japke-d. Bouma and Peter Leijten Production, editing and editing: Jeanne Geerken Music: Nozem Audio Illustration: Tijmen Snelderwaard