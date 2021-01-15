The millennials we grew up in a very different way than generation Z, and we even had a very different approach to video game That influenced the way we appreciate them.

For many of us it is important to maintain indicators that reveal our ability, because in this way we show that we are better.

Interestingly, a recent study showed that millennials tend to be more competitive in video game that generation Z, although this is not necessarily good.

Being competitive is often seen as a virtue, unless it becomes an obsession and you seek to stand out regardless of the cost and who you may affect.

Recently the entertainment brand, Whistle, revealed a study in which he analyzed the way in which millennials and generation Z come to video games.

The results obtained show that the former tend to be more competitive and see it as important to be better than their friends, while the younger ones take gaming only as a social activity.

The funny thing is that they compete more professionally.

If you’re millennial, at this moment you are probably already thinking about something that detracts from the generation Z; however, it is they who take videogames as part of their identity.

Millennials don’t create as much community as Gen Z

The study also showed that younger people tend to create a larger community, especially through platforms such as Twitch, which they also use to make friends.

In addition, they tend to consume more videos of video game on this platform and on Youtube, so they are always connected with their influencers favorites.

We could say that to play video game is the new ‘go for a walk’, and although the generation Z is not as competitive as the millennials, it is they who can generate more income doing what they like the most … play.

