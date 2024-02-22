The publisher Paradox Interactive has announced the official release date of the strategic 4X Millennia: March 26, 2024. There is therefore just over a month left to play the definitive version of this Civilization emulator.

The new trailer

For the occasion, a was also published new trailer which explains what's new in the game and can help novices get an idea of ​​what to expect.

Paradox also launched the reservations. The basic game can be purchased for €39.99, while the Premium edition for €59.99. The most expensive edition includes two skins for the starting units available immediately and, above all, the first two expansions of the game: Ancient Worlds and Atomic Ambitions.

For more information, read our recent test of Millennia, published on the occasion of the publication of the Steam Next Fest demo, in which we wrote: “the hope is to have in our hands a 4X that can somehow advance the discourse of Civilization, introducing new elements to the genre.”

Millennia on Steam