Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/10/2023 – 23:39

Corinthians began their participation in the 2023 edition of the Copa Libertadores of women’s football with a 1-0 victory over Colo-Colo (Chile), on Friday night (6) at the Estadio Metropolitano de Techo, in Bogotá (Colombia). ).

The only goal of the match came from the feet of striker Millene in the 27th minute of the second half from a penalty kick. The result left Brabas do Timão in second place in Group C, behind only Libertad Limpeño (Paraguay), who beat Always Ready (Bolivia) 3-1. The Bolivians will be the Corinthians’ next opponents, next Monday. (9) from 7:30 pm (Brasília time).

Triumph of the Girls

Another Brazilian team to triumph in the competition this Friday was Internacional, which beat Nacional (Uruguay) 3-0 with goals from Priscila, Letícia Monteiro and Sol at the Pascual Guerrero stadium, in Santiago de Cali.

⚽ Penalty! Priscila hit the shot and scored the first goal in the history of the @GuriasColoradas at CONMEBOL #LibertadoresFEM!#GlóriaÉDelas #LaGloriaEsDeEllas pic.twitter.com/Tk1Niqqdeh — CONMEBOL Libertadores Femenina (@LibertadoresFEM) October 6, 2023

This triumph left the Gurias Coloradas at the top of Group D. Now, the Porto Alegre team will face off against América de Cali (Colombia) next Monday.