Voting for the club's presidency has former president Mauricio Macri on one of the tickets; he was also harassed by fans

The president of Argentina, Javier Millei, was booed and cursed by Boca Juniors fans this Sunday (Dec 15, 2023), in Buenos Aires. Millei went to vote in the election for president of the Buenos Aires football club, when he was targeted by protesters.

Boca Juniors is going through internal elections to elect the club's new presidency. Javier Millei, who took office a week ago, has been a fan of the football team since childhood, but has already said that he stopped supporting the club and started supporting its rival, Riverplate.

Former Argentine president Mauricio Macri is running for vice-president of the club on the opposite ticket to that of Boca idol, Juan Román Riquelme. During the Argentine elections, Macri supported and articulated Patricia Bullrich's support for Millei's candidacy during the 2nd round.

The current president arrived and was escorted out of the stadium “La Bombonera“, place where voting took place. Fans on the field and in the stands began to curse Millei during his exit from the vote.

After what happened this Sunday, Macri criticized the hostilities against Millei on social media, calling the fans involved in the episode “rude”. Fans present at the stadium also echoed chants against the former president.

How shameful to see images of señores that seem to be hinchas de Boca, when in reality they are tremendously rude and not spontaneous, insulting the President of the Republic instead of celebrating that he is going to vote for the future of our beloved club. What we saw, unfortunately,… — Mauricio Macri (@mauriciomacri) December 17, 2023

