The Freccia Rossa has returned to cross the northern Apennines after six years and, this time, has chosen the Abetone Pass in the direction of Parma as the stage of its adventure. On 15 June 2023 around 12:30 the first cars arrived in Siena. Lorenzo and Mario Turelli, from the cockpit of their 1929 OM 665 S MM Superba 2000, underlined the importance of being able to enjoy the place they were in for a moment, despite having encountered a few problems with the car. Andrea Vesco, currently at the top of the standings, has shown himself serene and concentrated, but at the same time cautious in his assessments.

After lunch, the crews continued crossing the Val d’Elsa to head towards Vinci, where timed trials and stamp checks were carried out in Piazza della Libertà. In Pistoia, the Ferrari cars of the Tribute and the Freccia Rossa cars reunited to then enter a series of characteristic villages in the Frignano area which anticipated the last timed trials of the day in Formigine, before crossing the center of Modena, beating heart of the Motor Valley.

After the last stop&go of the day for the stamp check in Reggio Emilia, the crews arrived in Piazza Garibaldi in Parma, site of the last time check of the day. Here, the participants were able to recover from the efforts of the third stage enjoying a well-deserved dinner in the enchanting setting of the Teatro Regio, while the Ferrari enthusiasts continued towards Salsomaggiore Terme.

Vesco and Salvinelli are still at the top of the standings, followed by Fontanella-Covelli and Turelli-Turelli, while Aliverti and Valente slip to fifth place after losing ground.