Great expectations for the Ferrari 499P

Here we are. After a very long preparation Ferrari returns to racing in the premier class of the World Endurance WEC and in this 2023 it is in good company in reaching Toyota, Peugeot and Glickenhaus. The two 499Ps – at BOP level almost as heavy as the two Toyotas – will in fact be together with the Porsche, Cadillac and Vanwall to form a contingent of Hypercars of no less than 11 units, a real breath of fresh air for the upcoming endurance series. other prestigious manufacturers are also at the starting line in 2024. The reference point obviously remain the two Toyotas, but this weekend’s Prologue has already reserved some surprises with the Cadillac which seems to be the first of the pursuers. However, no one has performed qualifying simulations with a low fuel load, even if Peugeot had a few too many reliability problems.

LMP2 and GTE AM were also on track

There will be three classes at the start with the LMP2 and the GTE AM as well as the Hypercar on which the spotlights are obviously directed. Even behind the 11 Hypercars, however, the battle between the 12 crews entered in the LMP2 class. The Prema team is fielding two cars this year and the trio that will see Daniil Kvyat, Mirko Bortolotti and Doriane Pin take turns driving. WRT, Jota and United Autosport will as always be the main opponents for the Venetian team. The GTE AM class will see 14 cars representing four manufacturers namely Ferrari, Porsche, Chevrolet and Aston Martin.

Mille Miglia di Sebring, the program and TV times (Italian time)

Wednesday 15th March

15:55-16:55 Free Practice 1

21:25-22:35 Free Practice 2

Thursday 16 March

16:55-17:55 Free Practice 3 (live on Eurosport Player, Discovery+)

23:30-23:45 GTE AM qualifying (live on Eurosport Player, Discovery+ and fiawec.tv)

23:55-00:10 LMP2 Qualifying (live on Eurosport Player, Discovery+ and fiawec.tv)

00:20-00:35 Hypercar Qualifying (live on Eurosport Player, Discovery+ and fiawec.tv)

Friday 17 March

17:00-01:00 Mille Miglia (or 8 hours) of Sebring (live on Sky, Eurosport 1, NowTv, Eurosport Player, Discovery+ and fiawec.tv)