Kia will participate with an EV6 GT in the 2023 1000 Miglia Green, which will take place from 13 to 17 June 2023. A historic occasion for Kia: for the first time ever, in fact, a Korean car will compete in one of the most iconic competitions in global level. Kia is also the official racing sponsor of the event.

The Korean premiere at the Mille Miglia Green

The 1000 Miglia Green highlights the future of mobility with electrically powered models alongside cars built between 1927 and 1957, the result of the ingenuity and technological innovation of their era. Kia once again demonstrates its commitment to electrification as a global leader in sustainable mobility. EV6 GT, Kia’s most powerful production car with its 430kW (585hp) of maximum power, combines extraordinary performance, long-distance cruising capability, ultra-fast 800V charging and great range; perfect for tackling the demanding route of this year’s 1000 Miglia Green.

Kia EV6 headlines

Kia EV6 GT is built on the same platform as the standard model, which has won numerous awards including Car of the Year 2022. Earlier this year, its performance was confirmed by winning the title of “World Performance Car of the Year”. This important prize, awarded after a careful selection made from a wide range of cars from all over the world, once again confirms Kia’s commitment and ability to provide innovative mobility solutions for the community, in line with the spirit expressed in the brand claim ‘Movement That Inspires’.

The route of the Mille Miglia

Since 1988, the 1000 Miglia has been held as a reliability and regularity race for historic cars. It represents a real celebration for the many classic car enthusiasts who gather in large numbers along the roadsides of the 1,000-mile route, crossing hundreds of the most fascinating locations in Italy. With departure and arrival in Brescia, the route of the 1000 Miglia Green 2023 will follow the official route of the forty-first re-enactment. Divided into 5 stages, the route includes a part of the track in the race and further free transfer sectors to allow the crews to manage the refills in full autonomy.