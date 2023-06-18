L’Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 SS conducted by Andrea Vesco and Fabio Salvinelli crossed the finish line first 41st edition of the “1000 Miglia”, the regularity competition reserved for vintage cars that Enzo Ferrari defined as “the most beautiful race in the world”. This is Alfa Romeo’s umpteenth victory which thus confirms a very close link with this famous race. Andrew Bishop won the Mille Miglia for the fourth consecutive time (out of six total)after the successes of the 2020, 2021 And 2022.
Mille Miglia 2023, winners
Andra Vesco won the 2023 Mille Miglia paired with Fabio Salviell. Behind the 1929 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 SS Zagato of the winners, on the podium also two Lancia Lambda Spider Tipo 221: Gianmario Fontanella and Annamaria Covelli they preceded Andrea Belometti and Gianluca Bergomi.
The best all-female crew was the one made up of Silvia Marini and Irene Dei Tos aboard a 1929 Bugatti T 40who have conquered the Ladies cup finishing twenty-seventh overall.
For the 1000 Miles Green the victory went to Paolo Piva and Matteo Ferraglio with Tesla Model Y before Mirco Magni and Laura Confalonieri on Polestar 2 And Antonino Azzarello and Stefano Orlandini on Ford Mustang Mach-E.
Finally, they win the Ferrari Tribute 1000 Miglia Andrea Milesi and Giordano Mozzi with an F8 Spiderseconds Fabrizio Macario and Giovanna Di Costanzo with a 488 Pista from 2019. Third parties Celestino and Antonio Sangiovanni with a 2021 Ferrari Rome.
Mille Miglia 2023 departure and arrival from Brescia
The passage of the Mille Miglia 2023 thrilled from Brescia to Verona to the sea of Cervia, from via Veneto in the heart of Rome in Siena and then Parma, through Piedmont and Lombardy up to Milan and then Bergamo, with the return to Viale Venezia in Brescia, where it all began way back in 1927.
The passage of this epic “traveling museum” arouses enthusiasm and curiosity among the very numerous spectators who crowd along the beyond 1,600 km of the route.
Ranking 1000 Miglia 2023, RESULTS
|POS
|RIDERS
|CAR
|YEAR
|POINTS
|1
|50 VESCO Andrew
|Alfa Romeo 6c 1750 SS
|1929
|97,507
|SALVINELLI Fabio
|1.80
|2
|24 FOUNTAIN Gianmario
|Lancia Lambda Spider Type 221
|1927
|95,533
|COVELLI Anna Maria
|1.80
|3
|54 BELOMETTI Andrea Luigi
|Lancia Lambda Spider Type 221
|1929
|94.098
|BERGOMI Gianluca
|1.80
|4
|48 ALIVERTI Alberto
|Alfa Romeo 6c 1750 SS
|1929
|93,449
|VALENT Stephen
|1.80
|5
|49 SISTI Sergio
|Lancia Lambda Spider Type 221
|1929
|93.133
|GUALANDI Anne
|1.80
|6
|7 TURELLI Lorenzo
|OM 665 S MM Superb 2000
|1929
|93.078
|TURELLI Mario
|1.80
|7
|5 RIBOLDI Alberto
|OM 665 S Superb 2000 Cm3
|1926
|92,478
|RIBOLDI Frederick
|1.80
|8
|45 EREJOMOVICH Daniel Andres
|Alfa Romeo 6c 1500 SS
|1929
|91,819
|LLANOS Gustavo
|1.80
|9
|64 HAIRS Osvaldo
|Alfa Romeo 6c 1750 Gs Spider Z
|1931
|90,597
|MOCERI John
|1.80
|10
|53 PATRON Luke
|Alfa Romeo 6c 1750 SS Young
|1929
|89,864
|SCARAMUZZI Elena
|1.75
|11
|51 CIBALDI Michele
|Bugatti T40
|1929
|89,564
|COSTA Andrew
|1.75
|12
|6 BATTAGLIOLA Domenico
|OM 665 Superb
|1925
|88.177
|PIONA Emanuel
|1.80
|13
|46 HOUTKAMP John
|Alfa Romeo 6c 1750 SS Zagato
|1929
|87,469
|HOUTKAMP VAN BUSSEL Micheli
|1.80
|14
|4 GIACOMELLO Giancarlo
|OM 665 Sport Superb
|1925
|87.306
|GENNARO Luigino
|1.80
|15
|61 CECCARDI Guido
|Fiat 514MM
|1930
|86,982
|REINDEER Flavio
|1.70
|16
|33 BECCALOSSI Carlo
|Lancia Lambda Spider Type 221
|1928
|86,615
|MARCHIONI Marzia
|1.80
|17
|8 MIACT Roberto
|OM 665 S MM Superb 2000
|1929
|86,449
|STUD David
|1.80
|18
|19 PERLETTI Riccardo
|Bugatti T37
|1926
|83,680
|PERLETTI Maika
|1.75
|19
|26 BELOTTI Matthew
|Bugatti T37 A
|1927
|82.118
|PLEBANS Ingrid
|1.75
|20
|20 CAT Marco
|Amilcar Cgss Siluro Corsa
|1926
|81,892
|PICCINELLI Eugenio
|1.70
|21
|146 DE ANGELIS Herman
|Cisitalia 202 S Mm Spider
|1947
|80,688
|DEL GAUDIO Nunzia
|1.70
|22
|138 GIANSANTE Mauro
|Ermini 1100 Sports
|1946
|80,481
|DE CECCO Alessio
|1.65
|23
|87 LARA Pablo Diego
|Fiat 508 S Balilla Gold Cup
|1934
|79.155
|LARA Nicolas
|1.65
|24
|69 OXENFORD Alejandro Pablo
|Alfa Romeo 6c 1750 Gs Spider Z
|1931
|76,467
|CELADA Jose Luis
|1.80
|25
|139 DANIELI Paul
|Cisitalia 202 Nuvolari
|1947
|75,718
|DANIELS Maximus
|1.70
|26
|67 TILL Shawn
|Alfa Romeo 6c 1750 Gs Spider Z
|1931
|74,923
|TILL Leanne
|1.80
|27
|47 MARINI Silvia
|Bugatti T40
|1929
|74,709
|OF THE TOS Irene
|1.75
|28
|31 ERMINI Massimo
|Lancia Lambda Torpedo 221
|1928
|74,572
|ERMINI Lapo
|1.75
|29
|85 POLINI Francis
|Aston Martin Le Mans
|1934
|74,490
|CLEAR Matthew
|1.65
|30
|23 FERRARI Umberto
|Bugatti T40
|1927
|74,255
|RONZONI Mario
|1.75
|31
|34 SERRI Fabrizio
|Bugatti T40
|1928
|74.068
|SACK Albert
|1.75
|32
|58 MAFFEI Cajetan
|Alfa Romeo 6c 1750 Gs Carr. Sp
|1930
|73,429
|MAFFEI Andrew
|1.70
|33
|27 WILD Daniel
|Lancia Lambda Torpedo
|1927
|72,896
|WILD Philippe
|1.75
|34
|55 DECREMER Michel
|Chrysler 75
|1929
|72,829
|MARTENS Marie-Claire
|1.70
