L’Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 SS conducted by Andrea Vesco and Fabio Salvinelli crossed the finish line first 41st edition of the “1000 Miglia”, the regularity competition reserved for vintage cars that Enzo Ferrari defined as “the most beautiful race in the world”. This is Alfa Romeo’s umpteenth victory which thus confirms a very close link with this famous race. Andrew Bishop won the Mille Miglia for the fourth consecutive time (out of six total)after the successes of the 2020, 2021 And 2022.

Andra Vesco won the 2023 Mille Miglia paired with Fabio Salviell. Behind the 1929 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 SS Zagato of the winners, on the podium also two Lancia Lambda Spider Tipo 221: Gianmario Fontanella and Annamaria Covelli they preceded Andrea Belometti and Gianluca Bergomi.

The best all-female crew was the one made up of Silvia Marini and Irene Dei Tos aboard a 1929 Bugatti T 40who have conquered the Ladies cup finishing twenty-seventh overall.

For the 1000 Miles Green the victory went to Paolo Piva and Matteo Ferraglio with Tesla Model Y before Mirco Magni and Laura Confalonieri on Polestar 2 And Antonino Azzarello and Stefano Orlandini on Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Finally, they win the Ferrari Tribute 1000 Miglia Andrea Milesi and Giordano Mozzi with an F8 Spiderseconds Fabrizio Macario and Giovanna Di Costanzo with a 488 Pista from 2019. Third parties Celestino and Antonio Sangiovanni with a 2021 Ferrari Rome.

The passage of the Mille Miglia 2023 thrilled from Brescia to Verona to the sea of ​​Cervia, from via Veneto in the heart of Rome in Siena and then Parma, through Piedmont and Lombardy up to Milan and then Bergamo, with the return to Viale Venezia in Brescia, where it all began way back in 1927.

The passage of this epic “traveling museum” arouses enthusiasm and curiosity among the very numerous spectators who crowd along the beyond 1,600 km of the route.

POS RIDERS CAR YEAR POINTS 1 50 VESCO Andrew Alfa Romeo 6c 1750 SS 1929 97,507 SALVINELLI Fabio 1.80 2 24 FOUNTAIN Gianmario Lancia Lambda Spider Type 221 1927 95,533 COVELLI Anna Maria 1.80 3 54 BELOMETTI Andrea Luigi Lancia Lambda Spider Type 221 1929 94.098 BERGOMI Gianluca 1.80 4 48 ALIVERTI Alberto Alfa Romeo 6c 1750 SS 1929 93,449 VALENT Stephen 1.80 5 49 SISTI Sergio Lancia Lambda Spider Type 221 1929 93.133 GUALANDI Anne 1.80 6 7 TURELLI Lorenzo OM 665 S MM Superb 2000 1929 93.078 TURELLI Mario 1.80 7 5 RIBOLDI Alberto OM 665 S Superb 2000 Cm3 1926 92,478 RIBOLDI Frederick 1.80 8 45 EREJOMOVICH Daniel Andres Alfa Romeo 6c 1500 SS 1929 91,819 LLANOS Gustavo 1.80 9 64 HAIRS Osvaldo Alfa Romeo 6c 1750 Gs Spider Z 1931 90,597 MOCERI John 1.80 10 53 PATRON Luke Alfa Romeo 6c 1750 SS Young 1929 89,864 SCARAMUZZI Elena 1.75 11 51 CIBALDI Michele Bugatti T40 1929 89,564 COSTA Andrew 1.75 12 6 BATTAGLIOLA Domenico OM 665 Superb 1925 88.177 PIONA Emanuel 1.80 13 46 HOUTKAMP John Alfa Romeo 6c 1750 SS Zagato 1929 87,469 HOUTKAMP VAN BUSSEL Micheli 1.80 14 4 GIACOMELLO Giancarlo OM 665 Sport Superb 1925 87.306 GENNARO Luigino 1.80 15 61 CECCARDI Guido Fiat 514MM 1930 86,982 REINDEER Flavio 1.70 16 33 BECCALOSSI Carlo Lancia Lambda Spider Type 221 1928 86,615 MARCHIONI Marzia 1.80 17 8 MIACT Roberto OM 665 S MM Superb 2000 1929 86,449 STUD David 1.80 18 19 PERLETTI Riccardo Bugatti T37 1926 83,680 PERLETTI Maika 1.75 19 26 BELOTTI Matthew Bugatti T37 A 1927 82.118 PLEBANS Ingrid 1.75 20 20 CAT Marco Amilcar Cgss Siluro Corsa 1926 81,892 PICCINELLI Eugenio 1.70 21 146 DE ANGELIS Herman Cisitalia 202 S Mm Spider 1947 80,688 DEL GAUDIO Nunzia 1.70 22 138 GIANSANTE Mauro Ermini 1100 Sports 1946 80,481 DE CECCO Alessio 1.65 23 87 LARA Pablo Diego Fiat 508 S Balilla Gold Cup 1934 79.155 LARA Nicolas 1.65 24 69 OXENFORD Alejandro Pablo Alfa Romeo 6c 1750 Gs Spider Z 1931 76,467 CELADA Jose Luis 1.80 25 139 DANIELI Paul Cisitalia 202 Nuvolari 1947 75,718 DANIELS Maximus 1.70 26 67 TILL Shawn Alfa Romeo 6c 1750 Gs Spider Z 1931 74,923 TILL Leanne 1.80 27 47 MARINI Silvia Bugatti T40 1929 74,709 OF THE TOS Irene 1.75 28 31 ERMINI Massimo Lancia Lambda Torpedo 221 1928 74,572 ERMINI Lapo 1.75 29 85 POLINI Francis Aston Martin Le Mans 1934 74,490 CLEAR Matthew 1.65 30 23 FERRARI Umberto Bugatti T40 1927 74,255 RONZONI Mario 1.75 31 34 SERRI Fabrizio Bugatti T40 1928 74.068 SACK Albert 1.75 32 58 MAFFEI Cajetan Alfa Romeo 6c 1750 Gs Carr. Sp 1930 73,429 MAFFEI Andrew 1.70 33 27 WILD Daniel Lancia Lambda Torpedo 1927 72,896 WILD Philippe 1.75 34 55 DECREMER Michel Chrysler 75 1929 72,829 MARTENS Marie-Claire 1.70 Final classification of the 1000 Miglia 2023

