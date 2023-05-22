There Mille Miglia 2023 we run from 13 to 17 June, that is one day more than in previous editions. The Red Arrow from Brescia to Rome and return will take 5 days, see you at the start 405 historic cars and for the first time will stop in Piedmont.

Mille Miglia 2023, date

The Mille Miglia 2023 will take place from 13 to 17 June, departing from Brescia and arriving in Rome at the end of the second stage. After the parade of Via Veneto, the Freccia Rossa resumed its journey to Brescia the following day. Compared to the past, the format has changed, from 4 to 5 days, with the unprecedented stage in Piedmont.

The Mille Miglia 2023 from 13 to 17 June

The historic regularity race crosses the regions of Northern and Central Italy, with the 2023 edition celebrating Bergamo-Brescia “Italian Capital of Culture 2023” and of 100 Years of the Italian Air Force.

Mille Miglia 2023, route

The Mille Miglia 2023 will take place between Brescia, Rome and back along a path of over 2,000km. After departure from Avenue Venice and having stroked the Lake Gardagot through Verona, Ferrara, Lugo and Imolathe convoy will conclude the first stage at Cervia-Milano Marittima.

The second stage of the Mille Miglia 2023 ends in Rome

The second day will be characterized by the transition to San Marino, Senigallia, Macerata with lunch break, Fermo and Ascoli Piceno and from the final show in via Veneto in Rome. The third stage will go up from the Capital passing through Siena, Pistoia, the Abetone Pass, Modena and Reggio Emilia and will end at Parma.

The fourth day, after Stradella and Paviathe Corsa will reach the Piedmont with lunch at AlexandriaThen Asti and Vercelli and go Novarawill go to the center of Milan which will host the last night of the race.

The Mille Miglia 2023 ends in Brescia with the Viale Venezia walkway

On the fifth day, after greeting a Bergamotwin city of Brescia as Capital of Culture 2023, and the transit from Franciacorta, Ospitaletto and Gussagothe 2023 1000 Miglia will finish at Brescia in the late morning with a street circuit before the final catwalk on the platform of Avenue Venice and the closing lunch.

Video the best of the last Mille Miglia

The best of the last Mille Miglia VIDEO

You might be interested in (indeed I recommend it):

Brescia the city of the 1000 Miglia

Historic car races

Historical cars historical models

Over 20-year old car stamp

How to obtain the “historical interest vehicle” coupon

Car events, fairs, exhibitions, expos

Gatherings of car enthusiasts

Historic Classic Sports Car Magazine ELABORATE Classic

What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

The Mille Miglia 2023 article, date, program and route comes from newsauto.it.

#Mille #Miglia #date #program #itinerary