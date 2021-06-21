Andrea Vesco is Fabio Salvinelli, competing with number 43, are the winners of the 1000 Miles 2021: after almost 1800 km through some of the most beautiful cities in Italy, they won the regularity race for historic cars driving ofAlfa Romeo 6C 1750 Super Sport from 1929.
Andrea Vesco already has three victories to his credit, all with the same car model. After the successes first with Andrea Guerini and last year with father Roberto, in 2021 he dropped the poker together with the co-pilot Fabio Salvinelli, Brescia regulator.
Who won the Mille Miglia 2021, how did it go
The veteran Andra Vesco with its beautiful Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Super Sport from 1929 n. 43 won the Mille Miglia 2021. The second position of the famous regularity race was won by Andrea Luigi Belometti and Gianluca Bergomi, behind the wheel of a Lancia Lambda Spider Casaro from 1929 (competing with number 41).
The third placement is of Gianmario Fontanella and Anna Maria Covelli, also aboard a 1927 Lancia Lambda Casaro (competing with the number 24).
This last edition was characterized by good weather and summer heat, with a challenging route also due to the presence of all three steps in the race Cisa, Futa is Tiring which, for the first time in the re-enactment, were present in the same edition. Up 375 cars in the race have been 341 those who crossed the finish line at the end of the race.
Mille Miglia 2021 Ladies Cup
Overall they were more than 45 hours of driving through almost 200 Italian municipalities that have allowed a Silvia Marini and Lucia Filippelli to conquer yet another “Cup of Ladies 2021”. The couple, at the wheel of the Bugatti T40 from 1929 running with the number 40, concluded al 23rd place overall.
The podium of the Ladies’ Cup was then completed by Maria and Benedetta Gaburri on a Abarth Fiat 750 GT Zagato from 1957, running with the number 305 and from Silvia Maria Antonietta Oberti and Caterina Vagliani on a SIATA 300 BC of 1951.
Mille Miglia 2021 Nations Cup
Excellent performance for the Dutch John and Chelly Houtkamp who, first classified foreigners, were awarded the Nations Cup of the Mille Miglia 2021. The couple, in the overall classification, reached the eighth position at the wheel of theAlfa Romeo 1750 Super Sport from 1929 number 44.
Strong international presence, with 50% of crews coming from all over the world: after Italy, the largest number of participants has nationalities Dutch (146), followed by that German (80).
John Elkan competing in the Mille Miglia 2021
Alfa Romeo was the most represented brand, with over 50 participating cars and an exceptional driver: John Elkann, President and Executive Director of Stellantis, who accompanied by his wife Lavinia Borromeo, driving aAlfa Romeo 1900 C Super Sprint from 1956 enthusiastically crossed the finish line in Brescia.
Ferrari Tribute to 1000 Miglia
Great success also for the Ferrari Tribute 1000 Miglia, the collateral event dedicated to modern cars that the prestigious international brand, a symbol of Italian excellence in the world, dedicates to the 1000 Miglia.
The Ferrari Tribute was won by the crew formed by Alberto Ghelfi and Giordano Mozzi, on a Ferrari 488 Pista from 2020.
Mille Miglia 2021 ranking ORDER OF ARRIVAL RESULTS
|
POS
|
#
|
CREW
|
CAR
|
YEAR
|
POINTS
|
DIST.
|
1
|
43
|
VESCO Andrea
|
Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Super Sport
|
1929
|
72492
|
2
|
41
|
BELOMETTI Andrea Luigi
|
Lancia Lambda Spider Casaro
|
1929
|
72436
|
– 56
|
3
|
24
|
FONTANELLA Gianmario
|
Lancia Lambda Spider Casaro
|
1927
|
70571
|
– 1921
|
4
|
5
|
TURELLI Lorenzo
|
OM 665 SMM Superba 2000
|
1929
|
70157
|
– 2335
|
5
|
6
|
NOBIS Joseph
|
OM 665 SMM Superba 2200
|
1930
|
69845
|
– 2647
|
6
|
58
|
GAMBERINI Alessandro
|
Fiat 514 MM
|
1930
|
68540
|
– 3952
|
7
|
42
|
SISTI Sergio
|
Lancia Lambda Spider Casaro
|
1929
|
68411
|
– 4081
|
8
|
44
|
HOUTKAMP John
|
Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Super Sport
|
1929
|
68259
|
– 4233
|
9
|
45
|
ALIVERTI Alberto
|
Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Super Sport
|
1929
|
67994
|
– 4498
|
10
|
16
|
PERLETTI Riccardo
|
Bugatti T37
|
1926
|
67361
|
– 5131
|
11
|
136
|
CIBALDI Michele
|
Gilco-Mariani Fiat 1100 Torpedo
|
1948
|
66701
|
– 5791
|
12
|
14
|
BATTAGLIOLA Domenico
|
Bugatti T37
|
1926
|
66168
|
– 6324
|
13
|
52
|
GIACOMELLO Giancarlo
|
Alfa Romeo 6C 1500 Super Sport
|
1929
|
66102
|
– 6390
|
14
|
35
|
ROVERSI Riccardo
|
ABC Grand Sport Rally
|
1928
|
65501
|
– 6991
|
15
|
23
|
BELOTTI Matteo
|
Bugatti T37 A
|
1927
|
65196
|
– 7296
|
16
|
4
|
MIATTO Roberto
|
OM 665 SMM Superba 2000
|
1929
|
65071
|
– 7421
|
17
|
48
|
LOPEZ Alejandro
|
Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Super Sport
|
1929
|
64537
|
– 7955
|
18
|
22
|
ROOM Ezio
|
Lancia Lambda Torpedo
|
1927
|
64245
|
– 8247
|
19
|
20
|
FERRARI Bruno
|
Bugatti T37 A
|
1927
|
63198
|
– 9294
|
20
|
75
|
PELI Osvaldo
|
Fiat 508 S Balilla Sport Cup
|
1934
|
60566
|
– 11926
|
21
|
21
|
RONZONI Ezio
|
Bugatti T40
|
1927
|
60303
|
– 12189
|
22
|
50
|
FERRARI Andrea
|
Bugatti T40
|
1929
|
59810
|
– 12682
|
23
|
40
|
MARINI Silvia
|
Bugatti T40
|
1929
|
58646
|
– 13846
|
24
|
19
|
CAT Marco
|
Amilcar GCSS
|
1926
|
58414
|
– 14078
|
25
|
68
|
PANKOVSKY Andrey
|
Aston Martin Le Mans
|
1932
|
57977
|
– 14515
|
26
|
37
|
MOCERI Giovanni
|
Alfa Romeo 6C 1500 Super Sport
|
1928
|
56448
|
– 16044
|
27
|
11
|
LEAF Giacomo
|
Bugatti T35
|
1925
|
56206
|
– 16286
|
28
|
10
|
FERRARI Mauro
|
Bugatti T35
|
1925
|
55663
|
– 16829
|
29
|
36
|
AMENDUNI GRESELE Massimo
|
Alfa Romeo 6C 1500 SS MM
|
1928
|
55337
|
– 17155
|
30
|
56
|
MAFFEI Gaetano
|
Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Gran Sport
|
1930
|
54100
|
– 18392
|
31
|
38
|
HORSES Arturo
|
Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Super Sport
|
1929
|
53291
|
– 19201
|
32
|
141
|
BELOTTI Antonio
|
Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 SS Coupe To
|
1949
|
51389
|
– 21103
|
33
|
57
|
SUN Filippo
|
Lancia Lambda
|
1930
|
51076
|
– 21416
|
34
|
124
|
MARINI Bruno
|
Cisitalia 202 SMM Spyder Nuvol
|
1947
|
50429
|
– 22063
|
35
|
111
|
BONOMI Simone Quirino
|
BMW 328
|
1939
|
50280
|
– 22212
|
36
|
194
|
BOGLIOLI Mario
|
OSCA MT 4 1100 2AD
|
1952
|
50129
|
– 22363
|
37
|
259
|
GNUTTI Renato
|
Porsche 356 Speedster 1500
|
1954
|
49950
|
– 22542
|
38
|
70
|
BECCHETTI Giorgio
|
Aston Martin Le Mans
|
1933
|
49157
|
– 23335
|
39
|
63
|
CIRESOLA Giorgio
|
Fiat 514 S
|
1931
|
48903
|
– 23589
|
40
|
178
|
BATTAGLIOLA Andrea
|
Fiat 750 Sport pole
|
1951
|
48839
|
– 23653
|
41
|
74
|
GAZZA Filippo
|
Bentley 3.5 Liter Derby
|
1934
|
48658
|
– 23834
|
42
|
39
|
MARX Axel
|
Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Gran Sport
|
1932
|
48085
|
– 24407
|
43
|
83
|
GOROKH Ivan
|
Fiat 508 S Balilla Sport Mille
|
1935
|
48064
|
– 24428
|
44
|
221
|
ZANNI Maurizio
|
Ferrari 212 Inter Europe
|
1953
|
47793
|
– 24699
|
45
|
47
|
CURRIDOR Vanni
|
Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Super Sport
|
1929
|
47312
|
– 25180
|
46
|
344
|
PORTERS Alfonso
|
MG A Roadster
|
1956
|
46954
|
– 25538
|
47
|
7
|
HAENTJES Jonas
|
OM 665 SS MM Superb 2200
|
1930
|
46324
|
– 26168
|
48
|
275
|
SHINTANI Tsuguo
|
Triumph TR2 Sports
|
1954
|
46122
|
– 26370
|
49
|
61
|
AMBROSI Giuseppe
|
Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Gran Sport
|
1931
|
45930
|
– 26562
|
50
|
87
|
VON MOZER Alex
|
Delahaye 135 CS
|
1936
|
45448
|
– 27044
👉 COMPLETE final classification 1000 Miglia 2021
Photo Mille Miglia 2021
