Andrea Vesco is Fabio Salvinelli, competing with number 43, are the winners of the 1000 Miles 2021: after almost 1800 km through some of the most beautiful cities in Italy, they won the regularity race for historic cars driving ofAlfa Romeo 6C 1750 Super Sport from 1929.

Andrea Vesco already has three victories to his credit, all with the same car model. After the successes first with Andrea Guerini and last year with father Roberto, in 2021 he dropped the poker together with the co-pilot Fabio Salvinelli, Brescia regulator.

Who won the Mille Miglia 2021, how did it go

The veteran Andra Vesco with its beautiful Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Super Sport from 1929 n. 43 won the Mille Miglia 2021. The second position of the famous regularity race was won by Andrea Luigi Belometti and Gianluca Bergomi, behind the wheel of a Lancia Lambda Spider Casaro from 1929 (competing with number 41).

The third placement is of Gianmario Fontanella and Anna Maria Covelli, also aboard a 1927 Lancia Lambda Casaro (competing with the number 24).

Vesco / Salvinelli the winners of the Mille Miglia 2021 with the Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Super Sport 1929

This last edition was characterized by good weather and summer heat, with a challenging route also due to the presence of all three steps in the race Cisa, Futa is Tiring which, for the first time in the re-enactment, were present in the same edition. Up 375 cars in the race have been 341 those who crossed the finish line at the end of the race.

Mille Miglia 2021 Ladies Cup

Overall they were more than 45 hours of driving through almost 200 Italian municipalities that have allowed a Silvia Marini and Lucia Filippelli to conquer yet another “Cup of Ladies 2021”. The couple, at the wheel of the Bugatti T40 from 1929 running with the number 40, concluded al 23rd place overall.

Silvia Marini and Lucia Filippelli in a 1929 Bugatti T40 the winners of the 2021 Ladies’ Cup

The podium of the Ladies’ Cup was then completed by Maria and Benedetta Gaburri on a Abarth Fiat 750 GT Zagato from 1957, running with the number 305 and from Silvia Maria Antonietta Oberti and Caterina Vagliani on a SIATA 300 BC of 1951.

Mille Miglia 2021 Nations Cup

Excellent performance for the Dutch John and Chelly Houtkamp who, first classified foreigners, were awarded the Nations Cup of the Mille Miglia 2021. The couple, in the overall classification, reached the eighth position at the wheel of theAlfa Romeo 1750 Super Sport from 1929 number 44.

Forte presents foreign crews at the Mille Miglia 2021

Strong international presence, with 50% of crews coming from all over the world: after Italy, the largest number of participants has nationalities Dutch (146), followed by that German (80).

John Elkan competing in the Mille Miglia 2021

Alfa Romeo was the most represented brand, with over 50 participating cars and an exceptional driver: John Elkann, President and Executive Director of Stellantis, who accompanied by his wife Lavinia Borromeo, driving aAlfa Romeo 1900 C Super Sprint from 1956 enthusiastically crossed the finish line in Brescia.

John Elkann at the Mille Miglia 2021 with the 1956 Alfa Romeo 1900 C Super Sprint

Ferrari Tribute to 1000 Miglia

Great success also for the Ferrari Tribute 1000 Miglia, the collateral event dedicated to modern cars that the prestigious international brand, a symbol of Italian excellence in the world, dedicates to the 1000 Miglia.

Ferrari Tribute to the Mille Miglia 2021

The Ferrari Tribute was won by the crew formed by Alberto Ghelfi and Giordano Mozzi, on a Ferrari 488 Pista from 2020.

Mille Miglia 2021 ranking ORDER OF ARRIVAL RESULTS

POS # CREW CAR YEAR POINTS DIST. 1 43 VESCO Andrea

Salvinelli Fabio Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Super Sport 1929 72492 2 41 BELOMETTI Andrea Luigi

Bergomi Gianluca Lancia Lambda Spider Casaro 1929 72436 – 56 3 24 FONTANELLA Gianmario

Covelli Anna Maria Lancia Lambda Spider Casaro 1927 70571 – 1921 4 5 TURELLI Lorenzo

Turelli Mario OM 665 SMM Superba 2000 1929 70157 – 2335 5 6 NOBIS Joseph

Loperfido Fabio OM 665 SMM Superba 2200 1930 69845 – 2647 6 58 GAMBERINI Alessandro

Ceccardi Guido Fiat 514 MM 1930 68540 – 3952 7 42 SISTI Sergio

Gualandi Anna Lancia Lambda Spider Casaro 1929 68411 – 4081 8 44 HOUTKAMP John

Houtkamp-van Bussel Chelly Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Super Sport 1929 68259 – 4233 9 45 ALIVERTI Alberto

Valente Stefano Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Super Sport

Chopard 1929 67994 – 4498 10 16 PERLETTI Riccardo

Perletti Maika Bugatti T37 1926 67361 – 5131 11 136 CIBALDI Michele

Costa Andrea Gilco-Mariani Fiat 1100 Torpedo 1948 66701 – 5791 12 14 BATTAGLIOLA Domenico

Piona Emanuel Bugatti T37 1926 66168 – 6324 13 52 GIACOMELLO Giancarlo

Gennaro Luigino Alfa Romeo 6C 1500 Super Sport 1929 66102 – 6390 14 35 ROVERSI Riccardo

Bellini Michele Fabio ABC Grand Sport Rally 1928 65501 – 6991 15 23 BELOTTI Matteo

Belotti Francesca Bugatti T37 A 1927 65196 – 7296 16 4 MIATTO Roberto

David stud OM 665 SMM Superba 2000

Deutsche Bank 1929 65071 – 7421 17 48 LOPEZ Alejandro

Gourovich Gabriel Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Super Sport 1929 64537 – 7955 18 22 ROOM Ezio

Bonomi Pietro Lancia Lambda Torpedo 1927 64245 – 8247 19 20 FERRARI Bruno

Ferrari Carlo Bugatti T37 A 1927 63198 – 9294 20 75 PELI Osvaldo

Bianchi Marco Fiat 508 S Balilla Sport Cup 1934 60566 – 11926 21 21 RONZONI Ezio

Ronzoni Andrea Bugatti T40 1927 60303 – 12189 22 50 FERRARI Andrea

Cesarini Angelica Bugatti T40 1929 59810 – 12682 23 40 MARINI Silvia

Filippelli Lucia Bugatti T40 1929 58646 – 13846 24 19 CAT Marco

Piccinelli Eugenio Amilcar GCSS 1926 58414 – 14078 25 68 PANKOVSKY Andrey

Pankovsky Pavel Aston Martin Le Mans 1932 57977 – 14515 26 37 MOCERI Giovanni

Bonetti Daniele Alfa Romeo 6C 1500 Super Sport

Alfa Romeo 1928 56448 – 16044 27 11 LEAF Giacomo

Alberto Leaf Bugatti T35 1925 56206 – 16286 28 10 FERRARI Mauro

Ferrari Pietro Bugatti T35 1925 55663 – 16829 29 36 AMENDUNI GRESELE Massimo

Vicars Fabrizio Alfa Romeo 6C 1500 SS MM 1928 55337 – 17155 30 56 MAFFEI Gaetano

Andrea Maffei Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Gran Sport 1930 54100 – 18392 31 38 HORSES Arturo

Pezzotti Petronilla Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Super Sport

Alfa Romeo 1929 53291 – 19201 32 141 BELOTTI Antonio

Marquis Maria Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 SS Coupe To 1949 51389 – 21103 33 57 SUN Filippo

Dog Giuliano Lancia Lambda

Deutsche Bank 1930 51076 – 21416 34 124 MARINI Bruno

Marini Riccardo Cisitalia 202 SMM Spyder Nuvol 1947 50429 – 22063 35 111 BONOMI Simone Quirino

Bonomi Tarcisio BMW 328 1939 50280 – 22212 36 194 BOGLIOLI Mario

Pezzia Enrica OSCA MT 4 1100 2AD 1952 50129 – 22363 37 259 GNUTTI Renato

Gnutti Benedetta Porsche 356 Speedster 1500

Deutsche Bank 1954 49950 – 22542 38 70 BECCHETTI Giorgio

Becchetti Marco Aston Martin Le Mans 1933 49157 – 23335 39 63 CIRESOLA Giorgio

Franchini Stefano Fiat 514 S 1931 48903 – 23589 40 178 BATTAGLIOLA Andrea

Battagliola Carlo Fiat 750 Sport pole 1951 48839 – 23653 41 74 GAZZA Filippo

Ferrari Giuseppe Bentley 3.5 Liter Derby 1934 48658 – 23834 42 39 MARX Axel

Of Taranto Paolo Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Gran Sport

Alfa Romeo 1932 48085 – 24407 43 83 GOROKH Ivan

Kostyrko Boris Fiat 508 S Balilla Sport Mille 1935 48064 – 24428 44 221 ZANNI Maurizio

Stefanini Luca Ferrari 212 Inter Europe 1953 47793 – 24699 45 47 CURRIDOR Vanni

Laurent Meyers Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Super Sport 1929 47312 – 25180 46 344 PORTERS Alfonso

Olivetti Luigia MG A Roadster 1956 46954 – 25538 47 7 HAENTJES Jonas

Haentjes Jakob OM 665 SS MM Superb 2200 1930 46324 – 26168 48 275 SHINTANI Tsuguo

Kokonno Sumiko Triumph TR2 Sports 1954 46122 – 26370 49 61 AMBROSI Giuseppe

Antonello Giulio Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Gran Sport 1931 45930 – 26562 50 87 VON MOZER Alex

Far Johan Delahaye 135 CS 1936 45448 – 27044

Photo Mille Miglia 2021

It might interest you (indeed I recommend it):

👉 Brescia the city of the 1000 Miglia

👉 Auto events, fairs, demonstrations, expo

👉 Meetings of car enthusiasts

👉 Sports cars

👉 Sports and spectacular football cars

👉 Race car

👉 Sports car magazine and tuning PROCESS

💥 notice: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic Newsauto newsletter HERE.

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM!