The Codacons once again against Fedez. This time, the video of Thousand and the Coca-Cola bottle would turn up their noses at consumer associations. Hidden advertising would therefore be the accusation against the summer catchphrase.

Here we go again. The Codacons back to the attack against Fedez. This time to end up in the crosshairs of the accusations of the Coordination of associations for the defense of the environment and the rights of users and consumers there would be the video clip officer of One thousand.

The accusation brought forward by the Codacons would be that of advertising occult due to the fact that bottles of Coca Cola clearly visible.

The offending bottle

The accusation is very specific: the Codacons speaks of covert advertising since in the video clip of One thousand bottles of Coca Cola Zero clearly visible label.

As well as in the text of the summer catchphrase of Fedez, Achilles Laurel is Orietta Berti, the refrain carries the line “Red lips Coca Cola”And this too would be for the Codacons a form of advertising.

Apparently, following these facts, a complaint would have been presented to the antitrust to ensure that adequate sanctions are imposed, as well as the removal of the passage from digital platforms, give her radio and from TV.

Codacons vs Fedez

The Codacons he is not new to accusations against Fedez, the last dates back to the times of Sanremo 2021, when Chiara Ferragni, wife of the rapper, from his own Instagram stories he had invited his parents followers to vote for Fedez is Francesca Michielin in the race among the big names and finally finished second with Call me by name.

On that occasion the Codacons had considered the intervention of Chiara, which has more than 23 million followers, in the final verdict of the Sanremo ranking, but there was no consequence, given that it was considered normal for a wife to take sides on social in favor of the husband, regardless of the number of followers.