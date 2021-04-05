A fire broke out in amongst bullrushes off the Camino del Molino yesterday even in Salobreña, close to the VialVerde.

The fire started just before 19.00h, clearly visible from Aguilera Coast, the flames increasing as the fire consumed three palm treets. The fire was mostly fueled by cane and bullrush, though.

The Civil Guard closed the Mill Road to be on the safe side but many curious locals gathered on the edge of the new park Green Vial to get a closer look.

At 21.00h the fire service considered that the fire, which had been spreading north-eastwards, was “under control” but the situation was not helped by gusting winds.

Editorial comment: bullrushes are not that fuel so perhaps it’s strange that the fire should start amongst them?

(News: Salobrena, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)