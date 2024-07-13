If you want to be fascinated by the astronomy It is necessary to know the Milky Waywhich you can observe just by looking at the sky on a dark night, so below we will tell you all the fun facts and even what applications help you locate it.

Let’s start with knowing What is the Milky Way? well, it is the galaxy in which our solar system is located. It is a spiral galaxyone of the many ways in which stars and other celestial bodies can be grouped.

The Milky Way contains between 100 and 400 billion stars, including the Sun, and has a diameter of about 100,000 light years. At its center is a supermassive black hole known as Sagittarius A*. The structure of the Milky Way includes a thin disk, a central bulge, a stellar halo, and a halo of dark matter.

Too much information, right? But it’s certainly amazing, now we’re going to know why it’s called that. The name “Milky Way” comes from the Latin “Via Lactea”, which means “milk path”. This name is due to the appearance of the galaxy when observed from the planet Earth on a clear, moonless night.

What is in the Milky Way and why is it called that? Apps to locate it in the sky. Photo: Pexels

The Milky Way appears as a fuzzy, whitish band across the sky. This effect is caused by the combined light of billions of stars that are so far away that their lights mix, creating a milky appearance.

As if that were not enough, the Milky Way also has its own legendsso let’s get comfortable and read carefully. Throughout the historyThe Milky Way has been the subject of numerous legends and myths in different cultures.

In the Mayan culture of MexicoIn ancient Greece, the Milky Way was seen as a cosmic tree or a feathered serpent, playing a central role in their cosmology. In ancient Greece, the Milky Way was believed to have formed when Hera, the goddess of marriage, spilled breast milk into the sky. In Chinese mythology, the Milky Way was known as the “Silver River”, and was thought to separate the star lovers Niulang and Zhinu.

When is the best time to observe the Milky Way?

The best time to observe the Milky Way depends on your geographic locationbut in general, the best time is during the months of summer in the northern hemisphere from May to September and during the months of winter in the Southern Hemisphere from November to March. During these periods, the galactic center, which is the brightest and densest part of the Milky Way, is highest in the night sky.

For observing the Milky Way with the naked eyeit is essential to find a place with dark skies, away from the light pollution of cities. Rural areas, national parks and dark sky reserves are ideal places for this purpose.

Although you don’t need binoculars or telescopes When it comes to viewing the Milky Way, these instruments can enhance your observing experience. Large-aperture binoculars can reveal more detail and increase the number of stars visible in a region of the sky, while telescopes allow you to explore specific regions with greater precision. However, simply seeing the Milky Way with the naked eye can be an amazing and rewarding experience.

How to locate the Milky Way in the sky?

To locate the Milky Way in the sky, it is helpful to familiarize yourself with some constellations and stars that serve as reference points. In the northern hemisphere, during the summer months, the constellation of Sagittarius is a good starting point. The “teapot” of Sagittarius points towards the galactic centre of the Milky Way. The constellation of Scorpius, with its characteristic hook shape and its red star Antares, is also located close to the galactic centre.

In the southern hemisphere, during the months of winterthe constellations of the Southern Cross (Crux) and Centaurus are useful for locate the Milky WayThe Southern Cross, in particular, points toward the Cart’s arm in the Milky Way.

Applications for Android and Apple iOS astronomy tools such as Star Map, Stellarium, SkySafari, Star Walk 2 and SkyView can be of great help in locating the Milky Way in the sky. These Applications uses augmented reality and geolocation to display an accurate representation of the night sky from your current location. Simply point your mobile device at the sky and the app will guide you to find the Milky Way and other celestial objects.

As a final note, we recommend that you locate the Milky Way on moonless nights or when the moon is in a new or crescent phase. The light of the full moon can be so bright that it makes it difficult to see the Milky Way and the fainter stars. Therefore, consult a Moon’s calendar and choosing nights with little or no moonlight will increase your chances of a successful observing experience.