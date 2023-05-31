The former US President is known for his outbursts of anger on his own social media platform. This time Trump stumbles over the spelling.

Washington DC – Former US President, donald trumphis former White House press secretary has said publicly via his social media platform TruthMedia denounced. Kayleigh McEnany had previously commented on the current poll numbers for the 2024 US presidential election on FoxNews. McEnany said, among other things, that Trump’s biggest competitor, Ron DeSantis, could pass him in the polls.

“Kayleigh ‘Milktoast’ McEnany just posted the wrong poll numbers on FoxNews,” Trump wrote. “I’m 34 points ahead of DeSanctimonious, not 25. 25 is great, but not 34.” McEnany also knew that the number had already been revised upwards, the ex-president continued. His former in-house broadcaster FoxNews should only use REAL stars, he demanded.

USA: Trump continues to scold as usual – but misspells the insult

On the show in question, McEnany merely said that DeSantis could “close the gap” in the Iowa primary. However, it remained unclear in the context of which surveys she was referring to, reports the portal Newsweek to the incident. However, Trump insisted that McEnany gave the “wrong poll numbers” and accused her of supporting the Florida governor, whom he calls “Ron DeSanctimonious”.

The fact that Trump called McEnany “milk toast” in his post on Truth Social also caused ridicule – because this is a misspelling of the English expression “milque toast”. It roughly describes a colorless, characterless person without a backbone. Finally, the former president referred to McEnany as a “RINO,” which is short for “Republican in name only.”

Trump brushed on riots – ex-US President hands out and has to take it to court

It remains unclear which poll values ​​Trump and his former employees apparently disagreed on. However, a poll from Emerson College last week showed that the former president actually has a massive 42-point lead over DeSantis in Iowa.

There are still 18 months to go before the 2024 US election. But Donald Trump is already fueling mistrust and speaks of electoral interference through “illegal criminal prosecutions against Republicans, especially against your favorite president, me,” the US news magazine Newsweek quoted the ex-US president as saying.

Trump should actually be familiar with law enforcement by now. In addition to his recent conviction for the sexual assault of E. Jean Carroll, he and his attorneys remain busy with numerous other charges against the former president. (n / A)