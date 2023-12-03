The technique of milk punch It gives rise to cocktails that have delighted palates from the end of the 17th century to the present day. It is more than a simple mixture of liquors, dairy and acids. It is a technique that highlights the quality and durability of the creations, allowing them to be prepared in advance to enjoy them at any time. The process involves curdling the milk, lowering the pH (traditionally using lemon or lime juice), and removing milk solids through filtration (traditionally using cheesecloth, currently using a coffee filter). The result is a transparent drink with greater richness and body.

For a long time, the milk punch It has been associated with notable mixologists such as Jerry Thomas—father of modern mixology—and is popular today in bars, where it is typically produced in large quantities. However, at the beginning of the 21st century, the American David Wondrich, writer, historian and cocktail expert, shed light on the origins of this popular concoction. He revealed that the true masters behind this technique were two visionary British women: Aphra Behn and Mary Rockett.

Aphra Behn, a British writer and spy, challenged the social norms of her time, being one of the first Englishwomen to make a living writing. Her devotion to punches was reflected in her work, and in her work The Widow Ranter (1688) made his first entry onto the literary scene on milk punch. But the women’s journey in creating this technique did not end there. Another compatriot, Mary Rockett, first documented the recipe for milk punch, and he wrote it down in 1711 in his recipe notebook. Since then, its popularity over the centuries has been undeniable. Benjamin Franklin shared his own recipe in a letter to the governor of Massachusetts in 1763, Queen Victoria appointed Nathaniel Whisson & Co. suppliers to the royals of milk punch in 1838, and in 1870 bottles of this cocktail were discovered in Charles Dickens’ wine cellar, still in perfect condition after his death that same year.

With this recipe I encourage you to experiment with seasonal ingredients, such as pumpkin, grapefruit or persimmon, and create flavor profiles that capture the essence of each season. It is an opportunity to explore colors and aesthetic heights, even guided by trends, and select the Pantone of 2024 (Apricot Crush). I admit that I have infinite gratitude to my master mixology sensei David Wondrich, whose research and outreach work has revealed the amazing contributions of Aphra Behn and Mary Rockett. Thanks to him, the legacy of these innovative women endures, and the milk punch continues to delight cocktail lovers. Hopefully with every sip you are reminded that behind this technique there is a rich and vibrant history of feminine ingenuity.

Recipe for Holy Mary, a cocktail by Esther Merino made with the ‘milk punch’ technique

The Holy Mary cocktail by Esther Merino. Gianfranco Tripodo

Ingredients For 1.5 liters of cocktail 350 grams of pumpkin

450 g persimmon

250 g of water

250g sugar

300 g brandy

150 g of rum

100 g peach liqueur

150 g lemon juice

90 g grapefruit juice

200 g coconut milk

450 g whole milk

10 g cinnamon stick

1 g star anise

4 strands of saffron Instructions 1. Boil the pumpkin (peeled and cut) and the persimmon (cut) with the water and sugar until they are cooked (about 15 minutes). Crush and filter with a sieve. Reserve the leftover pulp. 2. Add cinnamon and anise to the filtered mixture, put on heat until it starts to boil. Add saffron and remove from heat. Leave to stand 10 minutes and filter. 3. To 500 g of this mixture add brandy, rum, peach liqueur, lemon and grapefruit juice. 4. See also Liver cancer.. Sugar is a potential risk factor In another container, mix coconut milk and whole milk. Pour the previous mixture into this. The milk is coagulating. 5. Leave in the refrigerator for at least six hours. Filter with a coffee filter. Bottle and store refrigerated (up to six months). 6. Make a decoration using the pulp and pumpkin seeds. Creativity to power!

