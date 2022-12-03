The world population already exceeds 8,000 million people, a demographic milestone that makes experts reflect on the need to accelerate the transition towards a more efficient and sustainable food system. The UN estimates that to feed the entire planet, food production will need to increase by up to 70% in the coming years. So it’s no surprise that scientists, start-ups and the food industry are already working on face these global challenges that can be assumed to a large extent through innovations: meat grown with animal cells in the laboratory, products manufactured in 3D printers, cellular agriculture or precision fermentation for the creation of alternative proteins that is currently gaining weight in the dairy sector.

“Thanks to these techniques, healthier products can be designed, providing the molecules and functional ingredients that are needed and eliminating ingredients that do not provide nutritional benefits,” says Itziar Ortega, vice president of global operations at Eatable Adventures, an accelerator for the food industry. that delves into the opportunities presented by this technology, still in its infancy. “It is not necessary to have animals to produce these molecules and therefore allows for much more sustainable production in terms of environmental impact and sustainability.”

The dairy industry is a very promising area in this regard and everything indicates that products very similar to those of traditional cow’s milk can be obtained through precision fermentation. «This procedure allows the production of milk proteins or other ingredients by means of microorganisms such as bacteria, yeasts or microalgae. For example, it is possible that the bacteria secrete casein similar to cow’s”, explains the expert.

carrot cells



There are several emerging companies that seek to revolutionize the dairy world and, among them, two companies that participate in the Mylkcubator program stand out, promoted by the Pascual company through Pascual Innoventures and in which it has invested one million euros: the South African De Novo Dairy and India’s Zero Cow Factory.

«Together with the first, we are going to explore the production of lactoferrin, a high-value protein, essential in the development of babies and strengthener of the immune system. While with the latter we will work on the synthesis of casein, a milk protein that is vital to achieve a good flavor and texture in cheeses or yogurts of non-animal origin”, explains Gabriel Torres, director of Pascual Innoventures.

Other ‘startups’ working on this revolution are the Israeli Maolac, which creates ‘breast milk’ from cow’s colostrum; the Portuguese PFx Biotech, which markets bioactive human milk proteins as alternative protein ingredients for use in pediatric nutrition; New Zealand’s Miruku, which designs plant-based milk proteins; Argentina’s Ergo Biosciencie, which uses carrot cells to produce two key proteins present in meat, as well as fermented dairy products such as cheese and yogurt; and the French Nutropy, focused on the production of dairy ingredients from the feeding of yeasts with sugars, minerals and vitamins.

3d print



«The food of the future will be healthy, regenerative, nutritious, personalized and, above all, tasty. It is not about the consumer perceiving big changes in their dishes, but a disruption in the ways of producing and distributing food,” says Beatriz Jacoste, director of the Km Zero Food Innovation Hub, an organization that supports entrepreneurs in the food industry.

The directive emphasizes 3D printing and states that it will be possible to modify the nutritional content of food, reconstruct it and present it in an attractive way: «For example, by introducing some vegetable powders into the cartridge that the printer uses, we can print in the way that we want; something that the company Barilla already does, which prints pasta in 3D with great customization possibilities.

In this sense, the possibilities –he continues– are very attractive in the sector of the elderly as well as in children. «For the elderly, we would get the texture to adapt so that some foods are easier to swallow and not have to eat a puree every day, in addition to providing the nutrients they need. While in the case of the little ones, thanks to this innovative technique, vegetables with a more suggestive shape could be made, so that they would not generate so much rejection. It would also allow ingredients such as spirulina or broccoli to be added to certain dishes, healthier foods that they do not usually eat », he says during the interview.