At that time, we had a neighbor who was interested in raising livestock and cows, and the waterwheel was in the neighborhood that gathers dozens of families, and in Ramadan in particular, her will was supported and controlled time, as she spent most of the hours, churning, milking, arranging, arranging metal pots, and distributing them fairly and well. Intention to win the affection of the neighbors, and do not get angry, or lose that affection.

They used to call her “The Milk Girl”, and what was indicative of the neighbor’s reputation was that terrible mooing, which echoed the walls between the alleys, and the children were the most celebrated in this choir, the evening music, dazzling and the mornings in abundant sunrise, and people in these hours are sleeping Integrated with his dreams, and tirelessly coherent with existence in search of a livelihood, but in the month of Ramadan the social painting is more glamorous, where the colors of feelings are vivid in the times from the afternoon until minutes before sunset, and the “milk neighbor” was the High Commissioner, whose tour begins At such times close to the time for breakfast, and the sunset call to prayer is raised, and this dignified lady has many friends of children, girls and boys, and these help the lady, and distribute bowls of milk to the chosen neighbors, as cow’s milk is not sufficient for all the neighbors on the same day, which The milkmaid is forced to set a daily schedule in order to pay the share of all the neighbors during the holy month, and some youngsters do not like the delivery of trust without piracy, so they hide between the corners of the adjacent walls, take their “compulsory” share, then continue on their way to the desired home, then return To als A hand was waiting for their share, and she was sparing no effort to entrust them with a scroll of thanks and gratitude for their services, then offer them what they deserve, but one of these youngsters exposed the effects of his crime, as the lady noticed a white thread stuck to the upper lip under the nose, so she was certain that a violation had been committed So, she decided to exclude this untrustworthy little boy, and despite his attempts to beg her, and to apologize for what happened from him, she refrained from relying on him, because he betrayed the trust, and she could no longer trust him.