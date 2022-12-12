Future president of the acronym says that the majority of the party understands that this is not the moment; confirm federation with Podemos

The elected governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), denied that the merger of his party with the MDB is being discussed at this time. According to the future president of the PSDB, the acronym is debating new federations, including Podemos, as early as January 2023.

🇧🇷The MDB merger discussion is not happening right now. As much as it is defended by some, most of the party understands that this is not the time to take a step in that direction.“, said the toucan in an interview with Power360 on Friday (9.Dec.2022).

Watch (39min55s):

Leite will chair the PSDB from February 2023 in an attempt to rebuild the acronym. The party experienced public power struggles and, for the 1st time since its creation (in 1988), had no candidate for the Presidency of the Republic. This year, it elected 3 governors (RS, MS and PE) and only 13 federal deputies.

The governor-elect said that the PSDB is experiencing a “identity crisis🇧🇷

Regarding the possibility of being a candidate for the Planalto in 2026, Leite did not deny his interest. 🇧🇷If it is the understanding that my name can attribute, very well, I will be available. If not, I will help whoever has the political conditions to represent this field and help connect the Brazilian political center with the population”he declared.

Eduardo Leite is 37 years old. and holds a Bachelor of Law. Member of the PSDB since 2001, he was councilor of Pelotas (RS), president of the City Council and, later, mayor of the municipality. In 2018, he was elected governor of Rio Grande do Sul for the 1st time.

In March 2022, he resigned from office with a view to running for the Presidency of the Republic. The project did not work out and the toucan ran again for governor. In a turn from the 1st round to the 2nd round, Leite defeated Onyx Lorenzoni (PL), with 57.1% of the valid votes.