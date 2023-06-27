According to the governor of Pernambuco, her gaucho counterpart is, without a doubt, “a national name”

The governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), is a viable name for a possible presidential race in 2026, but first, it needs to rebuild the PSDB. The assessment is by the governor of Pernambuco, Raquel Lyra (PSDB), who said this Monday (26.jun.2023) that the gaucho has the mission to “leading a refoundation of the party”.

“Governor Eduardo Leite, today president of the party, has a great mission to lead a refoundation of the party, a return to its values, to understand what country we want, what project we are going to present to Brazil”, Lyra told the program Living Wheel, from the Culture TV.

The governor also stated that “it is too early to talk about a presidential election” and that Eduardo Leite’s focus is now on rebuilding the PSDB. According to her, the leadership of the governor of Rio Grande do Sul within the party is the result of a “natural maturation”since Leite has been affiliated with the acronym since he was a councilor in Pelotas (RS).

“Eduardo reaching the leadership of the party is part of his maturation cycle within the PSDB, where he has been affiliated as the only party since he was councilor of Pelotas. So with all the legitimacy and support of the party leadership. He takes command of the PSDB, he is someone I have a lot of respect for”declared the governor.

The mission to rebuild the PSDB, for Lyra, goes through a process of reconnection with society, to understand desires and needs. It is with this in mind, according to her, that Eduardo Leite has promoted plenary sessions in several states “to seek to hear a bit of the feeling of the population“.

“[É para] we manage to reconnect with the streets, with the people, with the demands of the country”.

Future of the PSDB

The governor said she was optimistic about the work that the 3 PSDB governors (Eduardo Leite in Rio Grande do Sul; Eduardo Riedel in Mato Grosso and herself in Pernambuco) will do over the next 3 and a half years. Lyra did not rule out, however, talks about possible structural changes in the party, such as a possible expansion of the federation with Cidadania or a merger with another party.

These and other decisions, according to the woman from Pernambuco, will be taken “democratically listening to everyone”. His desire, however, is to maintain the party’s values ​​and flags, such as respect for fiscal balance as a means of implementing and renewing public policies, even if the theme does not, strictly speaking, have electoral appeal.

“The fiscal balance is an instrument to allow us to open space to guarantee investment that can reach the tip. More exams, more surgeries, more basic sanitation. He’s just a way to get there. And we have to be committed to this, but not as an end in itself, but as an instrument to allow us to bring more opportunities and better quality of life to our people, in a very unequal country”said Lyra.