When you’re thirsty and in need of a drink, which drinks are best for keeping you hydrated? If your answer is “water,” you haven’t picked the best beverage, according to a St. Andrews University in Scotland, which compared the hydration responses of several different drinks.

The researchers found that while water – still and still – does a good job of quickly hydrating the body, beverages with a little sugar, fat or protein do an even better job of keeping us hydrated for longer.

+ Private laboratory tests indicate an increase in dengue cases

The reason has to do with how our bodies respond to drinks, according to Ronald Maughan, a professor at St. Andrews and author of study. One factor is the volume of a given drink: the more you drink, the faster the drink leaves the stomach and is absorbed into the bloodstream, where it can dilute the body’s fluids and hydrate you.

Milk is more moisturizing than water

The other factor that affects the hydration of a beverage relates to the nutrient composition of the beverage. For example, milk has been found to be even more hydrating than plain water because it contains the sugar lactose, some protein, and some fat, which help to delay the emptying of stomach fluid and keep you hydrated for a longer period of time. .

Milk also has sodium which acts like a sponge and retains water in the body and results in less urine being produced.

The same can be said for oral rehydration solutions used to treat diarrhea. These contain small amounts of sugar, as well as sodium and potassium, which can also help promote water retention in the body.

“This study tells us a lot of what we already knew: electrolytes – such as sodium and potassium – contribute to better hydration, while calories from beverages result in slower gastric emptying and therefore slower release of urination,” said Melissa Majumdar, MD. nutritionist, personal trainer and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics who was not involved in the study.

sugar in moderation

But here’s where it gets tricky: drinks with more concentrated sugars, like fruit juices or colas, aren’t necessarily as hydrating as their lower-sugar cousins. They may spend a little longer in the stomach and empty more slowly compared to plain water, but once these beverages enter the small intestine, their high concentration of sugars are diluted during a physiological process called osmosis. This process actually “pulls” water from the body into the small intestine to dilute the sugars these beverages contain. And technically, anything inside your intestines is outside your body.

Not only are juices and sodas less hydrating, but they also offer extra sugars and calories that don’t fill us up as much as solid foods, Majumdar explained. If the choice is between soda and water for hydration, always go with water. After all, our kidneys and liver depend on water to get rid of the toxins in our bodies, and water also plays a key role in maintaining skin elasticity and suppleness. It’s the cheapest moisturizer you’ll find.

While it’s important to stay hydrated — it keeps our joints lubricated, helps prevent infections, and transports nutrients to our cells — in most situations, people don’t need to worry too much about the hydration in their drinks.

“If you’re thirsty, your body will tell you to drink more,” Maughan said. But for athletes who train seriously in hot conditions with heavy sweat losses, or for someone whose cognitive function can be adversely affected by working long hours without drinking breaks, hydration becomes a critical issue.

Can beer and latte keep me hydrated?

Alcohol acts as a diuretic, causing you to urinate more, so when it comes to alcoholic beverages, hydration will depend on the total volume of the drink.

“Beer would result in less water loss than whiskey because you’re taking in more liquid with the beer,” Maughan said. “Strong alcoholic beverages dehydrate you, diluted alcoholic beverages do not.”

When it comes to coffee, your java’s hydration will depend on how much caffeine you consume. A regular coffee has about 80 milligrams of caffeine — about what you’d find in a 12-ounce. of Folgers’ homemade blend — would be as hydrating as water, according to Maughan’s research.

Consuming more than 300 mg of caffeine, or about 2 to 4 cups of coffee, can cause you to lose excess fluids, as caffeine causes a mild, short-term diuretic effect. This is more likely to happen to someone who doesn’t normally consume caffeine, and it can be compensated for by adding a tablespoon or two of milk to your cup of coffee.