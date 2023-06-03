Milk, that’s why you need to drink less to avoid health problems

“The milk from a nutritional point of view it is certainly a complete food, because it contains proteins, fats, carbohydrates, but to be honest, I would recommend less milk for everyone”. In the World Milk Day proclaimed since 2001 by Fao and which falls on June 1 of each year, Dr Valerio Galassonutritionist biologist, who signs a book with the writer for Feltrinelli Erri DeLuca entitled “Spizzichi e bites”, he claims in an interview at the AGI that it is a food “always used by farmers” and that the problem is that, unlike how it was once consumed by themselves, “now there is a tendency to recommend making it a daily use or in any case directly deriving products, then the dairy products”.

And what does this entail? Tell us about the strengths and weaknesses of milk.

“Dairy products means from simple yoghurt, which becomes part of the diet practically every day and even several times a day, up to a whole series of industrial substances and products that contain milk in any case. We find it everywhere and in most cases we consume it in excess”.

But does milk meet the nutritional needs or not?

“Depends. It depends on what you want to do. The argument is always the same: the milk deriving from an animal such as a cow, which is used to bring a calf from 50 to 500 kilos, must be taken as it is. In the sense that it is in any case a food that serves to grow and make you fat, too. If we consume it every day, the effect could be precisely the latter”.

What does milk contain?

“It contains a product such as type A1 casein which is very demanding on our intestines, unlike that of goats or smaller animals such as sheep. This type of food, on the other hand, is much more tolerated, because it has a type of casein and A2 protein which is more digestible, which is better managed by the intestine. And being made for smaller animals, which must reach 1 kg to a maximum of 6-7, it corresponds quite well to the growth characteristics of a child rather than those of a calf…”.

So is it also a question of how the animal is fed as well?

“Basically no, because in any case everything that comes from the cow is needed to grow from 50 to 500 kilos, so it’s already a very rich food. Then, for heaven’s sake, the type of milk that we certainly use comes from intensive farms in which antibiotics, growth factors, hormones are used which we then find verbatim in the milk. Unless you know the origin or even the animal itself, its owner. But the milk produced by large companies is very likely to come from a type of intensive farming that uses all these drugs and products”.

