ShowbytesShort updates from the stars on social media: we love it. In the Showbytes section, the show editors scour the web for the craziest, most beautiful and striking posts by famous Dutch people and celebrities. This article is updated throughout the day.











Jennifer Ewbank is overjoyed: after tense days in the hospital with daughter Emily after a pony kick, the girl is finally sleeping at home again.

Daughter Emily is back home © Jennifer Ewbank



Miljuschka Witzenhausen seizes the longest day of the year for a sponsored bikini snap.



Apparently it’s sponsor Monday: Katja Schuurman throws a photo book of daughter Sammie into the fray.



Ali b can no longer be booked as a rapper, but as a swimming singer.



Tim Hoffman hoped for his first holiday in ages to dive into an azure blue sea, but got a bucket of rain.



Jet van Nieuwkerk doesn’t often share a photo of her boyfriend Ward, but for Father’s Day, she likes to make an exception.



Sylvie Meis masters the craft of ‘posing without moving a facial muscle’ down to the last detail: ideal for a campaign around fillers.

Quinty Trustfull dives into the old box for photos of her wedding to former football player Orlando, 25 years ago today.



