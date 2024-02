Excerpt from the Hamas tunnel found by the Israeli army in Khan Younis, in the Gaza Strip. | Photo: EFE/Israel Defense Forces

The Israeli Army accused this Friday (2) the Gaza militias – Hamas and Islamic Jihad – of repeatedly using dozens of mosques in the enclave as meeting points, weapons storage and tunnel entrances.

The information is contained in documents collected by the Army in Khan Younis, in the south of the region, which show two tables with writings in Arabic with the names of two leaders of the Al Noor and Al Sheik Mustafa Al Akkad mosques and their alleged associations with Hamas and Islamic Jihad, along with the names of other religious authorities, advisors and the average number of believers.

The military also shared satellite images showing mosques near what they called “terrorist installations” or the mouth of a tunnel.

According to a statement from the Israeli Army, the documents reveal Hamas' influence over religious leaders in the Gaza Strip and demonstrate the scope of the group's infiltration into positions of local religious leadership with the “intent of promoting hate speech, instigating violence and encourage civilians to join terrorist groups.”