Sana’a (agencies)

An Ethiopian lawyer and human rights activist revealed that the terrorist Houthi militia committed a crime against the peacefully protesting refugees in Sana’a, which is comparable to the Holocaust they committed in the Immigration and Passports Authority detention center.

The Ethiopian lawyer, Arafat Jibril Bakr, said, in a tweet on the Twitter platform, that the Houthi militia had beaten the refugees peacefully sitting in front of the High Commissioner for Refugees, and fired live bullets at them and expelled hundreds of them to the liberated areas. The High Commissioner for Refugees and the United Nations organizations called for the rescue of about 500 refugees, including women and children, who were expelled by the Houthis, yesterday, from Sana’a to southern Yemen, indicating that they are sleeping in areas empty of people without water or food. Activists said: The Houthi militia broke up the sit-in of African refugees in Sanaa, and looted personal communication devices, and what they had in terms of money and personal supplies.

The information indicates that the number of African refugees who were expelled by the Houthi militia from Sana’a and transferred to the outskirts of their areas of control towards the southern governorates is about 500 refugees, of whom 210 are males and 200 children and women, all of whom are Ethiopians, in addition to 45 Somali migrants, including women and children, who were injured by militia bullets.

Yemeni Minister of Information, Muammar Al-Eryani, condemned the forced deportations carried out by the militias against African migrants.

He explained that the forcibly deported Africans had organized a sit-in in front of the UNHCR in the kidnapped capital, Sana’a, to demand an international investigation into the crime of killing dozens of their comrades by burning at the hands of the Houthi militia in one of the detention centers.

Al-Eryani pointed out that the terrorist Houthi militia had brutally attacked the participants in the sit-in demanding accountability for those involved in the holocaust of African migrants, which led to the death of a number of them and the injury of others with fractures, and arrested and forcibly deported them collectively on board of debts and threw them into the areas of legitimate government control.

He called on the international community and international organizations concerned with human rights and refugee protection, led by the International Organization for Migration, to condemn these practices as crimes against humanity, and reflect the extent of the Houthi terrorist militia’s disregard for the rules of international humanitarian law and the laws to protect refugees and migrants.

The militias committed a massacre against the refugees on March 7, by burning the prison in which they were kept, east of Sanaa, in which more than 100 people were killed and 200 injured with burns.