Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/25/2023 – 10:30

The most wanted militia member in Rio de Janeiro, Luis Antonio da Silva Braga, known as Zinho, handed himself in on Sunday night (24), Christmas Eve, at the Regional Superintendence of the Federal Police in Rio de Janeiro. A fugitive since 2018, Zinho commanded the recent criminal actions who stopped the west side of the Capital with more than 30 burned buses.

The criminal's arrest was negotiated between Zinho's lawyers, the Federal Police and the Public Security Secretariat of the State of Rio de Janeiro. The militia member has at least 12 arrest warrants issued by the courts.

From the Federal Police, Zinho was taken to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) for forensic examinations and went to the José Frederico Marques Prison, in Benfica.

“This is more than a victory for the police and the security plan, but for society. The dismantling of these criminal groups with arrests, seizures and financial blockade and the arrest of this mafioso prove that we are on the right path”, said Governor Cláudio Castro in a statement.

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, commented on Zinho's arrest. “I record yet another important result of the serious and planned work being carried out in Rio de Janeiro and other states in the fight against criminal factions. In the late afternoon of this Sunday, 12/24, the Federal Police, with support from the Public Security Secretariat of the State of Rio de Janeiro, arrested the most wanted militia member in the state of Rio de Janeiro. The prisoner – who had been on the run since 2018 – is considered the leader of the militia that operates in the west zone of the city. The prisoner presented himself to federal police officers from the Drug Repression Police Station (DRE/PF/RJ) and the Sensitive Investigations and Criminal Factions Group of the Federal Police (GISE/PF)”, wrote Dino on X (formerly Twitter).

The department's executive secretary, Ricardo Cappelli, also spoke about the arrest. “Important arrests without any shooting. The PF's recent actions in Rio de Janeiro demonstrate that we are on the right path. Intelligence and integration work with the PRF, the National Force and the Armed Forces closing the siege on criminal organizations. Other results will come”, said Cappelli on X.