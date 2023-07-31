In Sudan, militia fighters drove hundreds of residents of the capital Khartoum from their homes on Sunday. “Members of the RSF militia have given me 24 hours to leave the area,” Fawzy Radwan, who has been guarding his family’s home since the fighting began three months ago, told AFP. According to eyewitnesses, hundreds of residents were driven out of the Jabra district in the south of the capital alone.

The army and rival RSF militia have bases in Jabra and in the nearby Sahafa district. “They told us that this is now a military area and they don’t want civilians around,” resident Nasser Hussein told AFP.

In Sudan, the army of military ruler Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the RSF militia of his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo have been engaged in a bloody power struggle since mid-April. At least 3,900 people have died since the fighting began, but the actual number of victims is likely to be far higher. Around 3.5 million people were also forced to flee.

Much of the fighting rocked densely populated neighborhoods of Khartoum. 1.7 million residents of the capital have already been forced to flee. Massive violence also erupted in the Darfur region. According to eyewitnesses, fighting broke out again in Sudan’s second largest city of Nyala on Sunday. Residential areas in the capital of the state of South Darfur were also hit by airstrikes.